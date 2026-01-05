Acorn Substantially Expands Infrastructure Asset Management Technology Offerings for Cell Towers, Data Centers and Utilities

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Israel-based AIO Systems, Ltd. to market, distribute, integrate and sell AIO’s best-in-class solutions for cell tower, data center and utility infrastructure asset management to customers in North America. The addition of AIO’s solutions, which have been deployed in over 110,000 sites, across 15 countries outside the U.S., substantially expands Acorn’s offerings and total addressable market.

Acorn has secured exclusive rights to market, integrate and sell AIO’s products and solutions under its OmniMetrix brand in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Acorn will invest in personnel and resources, as well as services to be provided by AIO to support the North American launch. AIO has agreed to support OmniMetrix with a dedicated account manager, marketing and R&D resources, and adaptations for the North American market, including a mobile app and business process support.

Acorn will share monitoring and Software-as-a-Solution (SaaS) revenue on a 50/50 basis after deducting its direct costs, with the potential to increase its revenue share based on the achievement of accumulated revenue targets over the initial five-year term of the agreement. Acorn will sell AIO hardware solutions under the OmniMetrix brand under most-favored nation wholesale pricing. Acorn has also secured a right of first refusal for the future purchase of AIO’s South America assets and distribution rights for Latin and/or South America. Acorn also envisions the potential for AIO to sell its monitoring technology in certain global markets.

AIO Systems provides best-in-class cloud-based business intelligence platforms, designed to reduce downtime, streamline maintenance processes, improve inventory accuracy, and deliver measurable cost savings/return on investment. AIO platforms collect and turn data into actionable insights for smarter, safer, and more profitable operations. It has a substantial global presence outside North America in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

AIO Solutions Capabilities Include:

• An all-in-one site level management system

▪

Battery health, backup or theft

• Advanced analytics with machine learning for predictive

information

▪

▪

Security breaches - unauthorized facility access and grid connection

Smart energy and cooling optimization • Conversational central management system interface

▪ Microgrid management • Monitoring/management of:

▪ Transformer temperature ▪ Environmental changes – temperature, humidity, smoke,

flood ▪ Phase imbalance (monitoring power supply voltage and current imbalances)

AIO Systems Founder and Chairman, Asher Avissar, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Acorn and the highly-respected OmniMetrix brand and team to build a meaningful presence for our globally-proven solutions in North America. This collaboration leverages OmniMetrix’s strong reputation, industry-leading remote generator monitoring and control technology and commercial and industrial customer base to provide substantial business development potential for our solutions. We have long planned to pursue the North American market and feel in Acorn/OmniMetrix we have found an ideal and fully-committed partner to execute on this opportunity.”

Acorn CEO, Jan Loeb, added, “Our partnership with AIO Systems is a win-win opportunity to substantially expand our suite of solutions, addressable market and long-term growth potential. We see growing demand for data-driven infrastructure management solutions that monitor and protect critical infrastructure. AIO's solutions deliver significant reductions in power consumption, theft, pollution, and fines by enabling remote sensor-based monitoring of power, security, environmental and other conditions, along with robust asset tracking and access control.

“We will first focus on offering our expanded set of capabilities to existing telecommunications industry customers as we build out our sales and marketing outreach to new prospects in data center, utility and other complementary markets which are experiencing rapid growth. Because it will take time and investment to bring these new products fully on board, we do not expect any significant associated revenues in the first half of 2026 but believe our partnership with AIO is a very exciting opportunity to build on our growing base of recurring revenue.”

About AIO Systems, Ltd.

Israel-based AIO Systems provides an integrated, highly-scalable IoT platform that combines hardware controllers (like the EyeSite controller), smart sensors, energy management modules, security systems, and a cloud-based Central Management System (CMS) to enable remote monitoring, control, optimization, and security for unmanned critical infrastructure sites such as telecom towers, data centers, and utility networks. The platform harnesses IoT connectivity and artificial intelligence to turn data into actionable insights for smarter, safer, and more profitable operations. AIO has over 110,000 site deployments worldwide, focusing on reducing downtime, streamlining maintenance, improving inventory accuracy, and delivering measurable cost savings and ROI.

About Acorn Energy, Inc. and OmniMetrix™

Acorn’s 99%-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure and systems in cell towers, gas pipelines, data centers, utility networks as well as other industrial equipment. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential customers, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and federal, state, and municipal government facilities.

OmniMetrix’s proven, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are no assurances that Acorn will be successful in growing its business, increasing its revenue, increasing profitability, or maximizing the value of its operating company and other assets. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Acorn Energy’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

