Douglas Cost Guides Launches Advanced Valuation Platform and Unveils New Brand Identity

Burlington, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Cost Guides (DCG), a leader in agricultural building valuations, is proud to announce the launch of its modernized platform and refreshed brand identity—marking a pivotal step in the company’s evolution. This transformation reflects DCG’s commitment to a data-driven future while staying true to its heritage of integrity and precision.

As part of this strategic shift, DCG will discontinue residential valuation services to focus exclusively on agricultural building valuations. “This focus allows us to innovate with precision and deliver unmatched insights to the agriculture industry,” says Robin Shufelt, CEO of Douglas Cost Guides.

The new platform introduces advanced features designed to streamline valuations and provide timely, regionalized data insights. Subscribers will benefit from enhanced functionality that drives greater value for their clients and keeps them competitive in today’s dynamic market. “Our platform simplifies the process while enriching data-driven insights for our subscribers,” adds Shufelt.

Complementing this digital transformation is DCG’s new brand identity and logo, symbolizing innovation and growth. The bold green represents commitment to data analysis, while the central plus sign reflects value-building and progress, accented by vibrant orange to honour ties to the construction industry. “Our new identity aligns with our forward-thinking ethos and dedication to client success,” says Shufelt.

While embracing modernization, DCG remains deeply rooted in its heritage values—this is an evolution, not a departure. Douglas Cost Guides invites subscribers and partners to explore the enhanced platform and join us in this exciting new chapter.

About Douglas Cost Guides:

Douglas Cost Guides is a leading Canadian authority in agricultural building valuations, dedicated to providing accurate, reliable and insightful data to its subscribers. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Douglas Cost Guides continues to set the standard in the industry.



For more information, please visit www.douglascostguide.com or contact:

