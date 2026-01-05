Krystal Biotech to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc . (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRYS) today announced that the Company will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2026, in San Francisco. Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to give a presentation at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT and host investor meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available here beginning at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT on Monday, January 12, 2026 and will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) is a fully integrated, commercial-stage, global biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of genetic medicines to treat diseases with high unmet medical needs. VYJUVEK®, the Company’s first commercial product, is the first-ever redosable gene therapy and the first genetic medicine approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The Company is rapidly advancing a robust preclinical and clinical pipeline of investigational genetic medicines in respiratory, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and aesthetics. Krystal Biotech is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com, and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

CONTACT

Investors and Media:

Stéphane Paquette

Krystal Biotech

spaquette@krystalbio.com