New Study Reveals Shift in "Pizza Wars": Mid-Sized Chains Closing the Gap on Industry Giants

Ottawa, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intouch Insight, a leader in customer experience measurement, today released its 2026 Annual Pizza Delivery and Carryout Study, shedding light on the competitive landscape of the pizza industry. The study confirms that food quality stands as the most significant driver of overall satisfaction, a trend that is leveling the playing field for mid-sized chains competing against industry giants.

The comprehensive study, conducted in partnership with PMQ Pizza, utilized mystery shoppers to place and evaluate 600 orders across 10 top national and regional chains, including Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Little Caesars, Marco’s Pizza, and Jet’s Pizza.

The data shows that mid-sized chains have narrowed the gap, achieving a 9.9 percentage point gain for the overall satisfaction with the level of service for delivery orders compared to the previous year. This performance improvement comes as consumers place a premium on execution; the study found that poor food temperature had a larger negative impact on satisfaction scores than any other metric, including speed or friendliness.

Key Findings from the 2026 Pizza Study:

In-Store Service Standards Slip: The study revealed a significant year-over-year decline in staff attentiveness. Large chains were hit hardest, seeing a 15.1 percentage point drop in this metric compared to the previous year.

The study revealed a significant year-over-year decline in staff attentiveness. Large chains were hit hardest, seeing a 15.1 percentage point drop in this metric compared to the previous year.

Automation on the Rise: As brands look to combat labor shortages, the use of automated phone ordering systems is accelerating. The study found that fully automated calls rose from 9% to 14% year-over-year. However, this efficiency comes with a trade-off: overall satisfaction scores remain 5.7 percentage points lower when automation is involved compared to live employee interactions.

"The narrative of the 'Pizza Wars' is evolving. While speed remains a vital component of the guest experience, our data confirms that quality will be the decisive factor for customer satisfaction," said Sarah Beckett, VP of Sales & Marketing at Intouch Insight. "Mid-sized chains are proving they can compete with the giants by focusing on product excellence. However, their heavier reliance on third-party delivery presents a distinct challenge. Without the ability to enforce quality controls, specifically the use of insulated bags, brands risk sacrificing the very product quality that is driving their success."

Access the Full Report: The complete 2026 Annual Pizza Delivery and Carryout Study features brand-by-brand comparisons on speed, accuracy, and customer service. To download the full report, visit: https://www.intouchinsight.com/resources/studies/the-future-of-pizza/

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight is a customer experience (CX) solutions company, specializing in helping multi-location brands achieve operational excellence and exceed customer expectations. The company provides mystery shopping, operational audits, and customer feedback software to over 300 of the world’s most beloved brands.

