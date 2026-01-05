Silicon Motion to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Nomura@CES 2026

Monday, January 5, 2026 (meetings only)

The Bellagio Las Vegas Hotel, NV

The 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 8:00AM ET (Webcast)

The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference

Thursday, February 26, 2026 (meetings only)

The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

Loop Capital 7th Annual Investor Conference

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 (meetings only)

The Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY

JPMorgan Taiwan CEO-CFO Conference

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 (meetings only)

Grand Hyatt Taipei, Taiwan

Bank of America Securities 2026 Asia Tech Conference

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 (meetings only)

Grand Hyatt Taipei, Taiwan

When available, interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation on the Investor Relations section of Silicon Motion’s website at www.siliconmotion.com . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .

Investor Contact:



Tom Sepenzis

Senior Director of IR & Strategy

E-mail: tsepenzis@siliconmotion.com Investor Contact:



Selina Hsieh

Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@siliconmotion.com



