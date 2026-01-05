"Global WiFi" Reimagines International Travel with "Orchestrated Connectivity" at CES 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Inc. (TSE:9416), Japan's #1 Wi-Fi connectivity solutions provider, unveiled its next-generation technology concept, "Orchestrating Global Connectivity," at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, January 6–9, 2026 (Las Vegas Convention Center, NV).

Under its brand "Global WiFi," the company is showcasing a revolutionary platform that dynamically integrates multiple technologies to deliver a seamless, secure, and hyper-efficient connection experience for global travelers and businesses.

Unlike traditional solutions that simply offer either a Wi-Fi hotspot or an eSIM, "Global WiFi"’s platform acts as a central "orchestrator." It dynamically manages and optimizes connectivity by leveraging four key technological pillars:

eSIM Integration: Moves beyond basic eSIM functionality to intelligently integrate virtual and physical SIMs, ensuring optimal, uninterrupted connections.

Cloud-Native Wi-Fi: Built on a cutting-edge, Cloud-first architecture, enabling unparalleled flexibility, scalability, and rapid deployment of new features.

Hyper-Local Connectivity: Goes beyond standard roaming by directly accessing a vast network of over 300 local carriers, delivering superior speed and reliability in more than 160 countries and territories worldwide.

Unified Control: Provides travelers and businesses with a single, powerful dashboard to manage all devices, data, and policies, transforming complex global network management into a simple, intuitive experience.

"The future of connectivity isn't about choosing one technology over another; it's about how you make them work together, seamlessly," said Mari Steinman, PR & Media Contact for Vision USA Corp. "Our 'Orchestrating Global Connectivity' platform is the brain that makes this possible. We are eliminating the friction of international travel, providing one single, smart solution that guarantees the best possible connection, anywhere, anytime. This is a fundamental shift from being a device provider to a true connectivity orchestrator."

Experience the future of global connectivity at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #8178, where live demonstrations will showcase how "Global WiFi" is simplifying and empowering travel for individuals and businesses worldwide.

To schedule a private briefing or request a complimentary entrance ticket, please contact pr@getglobalwifi.com.

About Vision and Global WiFi: Vision Inc. (TSE:9416) is a leading provider of connectivity solutions. Its flagship brand, "Global WiFi," is Japan’s #1 Wi-Fi solution, trusted by millions of business and leisure travelers for secure and reliable internet access worldwide. Through its U.S. subsidiary, Vision USA Corp., the company is expanding its innovative services globally. "Global WiFi," "Global WiFi for Biz," and "World eSIM", are trademarks of Vision Inc.

