BBSI Introduces New HRIS Module: Employee File Cabinet

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced the launch of its newest HRIS module within the BBSI Client Portal: Employee File Cabinet, a secure, centralized, and fully integrated digital repository for employee documents.

Developed in collaboration with Box, the Employee File Cabinet leverages Box’s enterprise-grade security and content management capabilities while giving BBSI clients and their employees a streamlined, single location to store, organize, and access critical HR documents.

“Document management shouldn’t slow a business down,” said Chris Richards, BBSI’s Chief Information Officer. “The Employee File Cabinet simplifies and secures how employee information is stored and shared, reducing manual work and giving businesses more time to focus on what matters most.”

“Modern businesses need simplicity, security, and clarity in how they manage their people data,” said Jamie Young Perlman, Vice President of Global Go-to-Market Partnerships at Box. "By integrating Box's Intelligent Content Management platform directly into the myBBSI Client Portal, BBSI is giving their clients the tools they need to confidently manage sensitive employee data securely and efficiently.”

By centralizing this data and integrating it directly into the existing Client Portal experience, BBSI is helping clients achieve meaningful business outcomes:

Improved Compliance: Consistent, auditable records reduce risk and support regulatory requirements.

Operational Efficiency: Less time spent tracking paperwork means more time focused on the business.

Enhanced Employee Experience: Employees can access their own documents with ease, strengthening transparency and reducing administrative delays.

The Employee File Cabinet is part of BBSI’s broader technology roadmap designed to unify HR-related documents across onboarding, applicant tracking, performance management, and other key systems.

“This release is more than a new feature, it’s the beginning of a more modern, integrated HRIS experience for our clients,” Richards added. “When employers have access to clean, organized information, they can make better decisions, react faster, and create a better workplace for their teams.”

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com.

