HOOPP hits 500,000-member milestone, strengthening retirement security for Ontario’s healthcare community

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan has surpassed the 500,000-membership mark, an important milestone that reflects HOOPP’s growth and ongoing evolution with Ontario’s healthcare sector.

“For over 65 years, HOOPP has been helping our members retire with confidence,” said Annesley Wallace, HOOPP’s President and CEO. “Surpassing 500,000 members reflects the trust the healthcare community has placed in us, and it underscores the value the Plan delivers. We remain committed to our pension promise and building a stronger financial future for Ontario healthcare workers.”

The half million membership includes more than 300,000 active members – one of the highest active-to-retired ratios among Canada’s major pension plans. These numbers reinforce the strength and long-term stability of HOOPP and its ability to deliver secure, reliable pensions for decades to come. It also marks important progress toward the goals in HOOPP’s Strategic Plan, including having more than 600,000 members and 1,000 employers by 2030.

HOOPP surpassed 500,000 members in late December when the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) officially joined the Plan, meaning every hospital in Ontario is now a participating employer. HOOPP ended 2025 with more than 850 participating employers and remains the pension plan of choice for the province’s health care sector.

The addition of SickKids welcomed more than 6,500 new members. Registered Nurse Erica O’Keefe represents the 500,000th member. “I became a nurse because I wanted to make a real difference for people when they need it most,” she said. “The people who work at SickKids are what makes the hospital exceptional. HOOPP gives my colleagues and me peace of mind about our future, so we can focus on taking care of our patients today.”

HOOPP members benefit from portability within Ontario’s healthcare sector – meaning they can move between HOOPP participating employers with the confidence of knowing their pension will remain secure and continue to grow. As more members join the Plan, HOOPP becomes even better positioned to deliver long-term value while maintaining strong funding levels. At the same time, increased enrollment supports the broader healthcare system by providing workforce stability, while enhancing employers’ ability to attract and retain top talent.

“We know that a strong pension offering is crucial to a healthy, happy and productive workforce,” said Ivana Zanardo, HOOPP’s Head of Plan Services. “By knowing their retirement security is in safe hands with HOOPP, healthcare professionals can focus their energy on delivering exceptional care to patients and communities across Ontario.”

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

HOOPP serves Ontario's hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 850 participating employers. Its membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff, housekeeping staff, physicians, and many others who provide valued healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 500,000 active, deferred and retired members.

HOOPP is fully funded and manages a highly diversified portfolio of more than $123 billion in assets that span multiple geographies and asset classes. HOOPP is also a major contributor to the Canadian economy, paying more than $3 billion in pension benefits to retired Ontario healthcare workers annually.

HOOPP operates as a private independent trust, and its Board of Trustees governs the Plan and Fund, focusing on HOOPP's mission to deliver on our pension promise. The Board is made up of appointees from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). This governance model provides representation from both employers and members in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

