CCH Holdings Issues Outlook on Planned Acquisitions, New Business Ventures, Expansion to the U.S. and Africa

BUKIT MERTAJAM, MALAYSIA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCH Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: CCHH) (“CCH” or the “Company”), a Malaysia-based specialty hotpot restaurant chain, today issued further details on a series of anticipated acquisitions, new business ventures, and international expansion planned for 2026. These developments include the following:

Acquisition of three Malaysia-based restaurant groups, including three additional outlets of the Sichuan cuisine franchise, Banbudian Bistro; thirteen outlets of Chao Liu Xian Hotpot, a restaurant chain offering Chaoshan-style dishes; and four franchised outlets of the Chicken Claypot House chain that were not part of the group that listed as CCH Holdings on Nasdaq in October 2025. These acquisitions are expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Opening of a New York City Chicken Claypot House restaurant in midtown Manhattan in the second half of the year.

Establishment of an Africa-based factory to produce instant noodles and sauce for local distribution as well as to Europe and the U.S., to open in H2 2026.

Introduction of a new hotpot restaurant brand, Foong Hotpot & Bistro, during the first quarter of 2026, as well as the opening of a new bakery shop, 6 Mil Bakery, in the first half of next year. Both businesses will be located in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The Company intends to fund all the above investments via its existing cash resources.

“We look forward to finalizing each of these transactions,” said CCH Founder, Chairman, and CEO Mr. Goh Kok Foong. “Not only will they diversify our product offerings, but they will also, we believe, result in a significant improvement in our revenue, margins, and bottom-line performance. We remain very engaged and excited with regard to our 2026 expected operational expansion and growth.”

About CCH Holdings Ltd

CCH Holdings Ltd commenced operations in 2015 with roots in George Town, Penang, Malaysia. The Company is one of the leading specialty hotpot restaurant chains in Malaysia, specializing in chicken hotpot and fish head hotpot. The Company offers catering services in Malaysia and outside Malaysia, mainly under two brands, namely Chicken Claypot House for its chicken hotpot restaurants and Zi Wei Yuan for its fish head hotpot restaurants, through a combination of company-owned restaurant outlets and franchised restaurant outlets. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.chickenclaypothouse.com.my

