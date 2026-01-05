Hunter Fan Company Leads Smart Home Revolution with Launch of HunterSMART™ Portfolio and ZenTech Smart Fan at Pepcom’s 2026 Digital Experience!Ⓡ

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunter Fan Company , the leading ceiling fan manufacturer, will debut its newest smart home product innovations at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! Ⓡ , an exclusive media showcase, on January 5, 2026, in Las Vegas. Developed as the definitive solution for connected whole-home comfort, the newest HunterSMART™ collection is an innovative portfolio of accessories and devices that transforms simple household fixtures into premium, connected solutions – integrating into any smart ecosystem. Built on the Matter standard of simplicity and seamless control over your home, the HunterSMART™ collection reflects a comprehensive, unified approach to smart home integration with Matter-enabled control of lighting and airflow from anywhere that offers universal compatibility with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. Enabled with HunterSMART™ , ZenTech is the brand’s latest, most advanced, ENERGY STAR® certified ceiling fan series yet with an ultra-slim profile and whisper-quiet DC motor including bladeless technology.

“Over the course of our 140-year history, Hunter Fan Company has continuously innovated with one primary goal – to help our customers transform the spaces they love with high quality products, solutions and dedicated support,” said President Tom Blackwell. “At Pepcom’s Digital Experience!Ⓡ we are extremely proud to unveil the next evolution of whole-home comfort with the launch of HunterSMART™ Accessories – the latest Wi Fi-enabled fan system built on the Matter standard to ease integration and enable seamless automation.”

HunterSMART™: Expanding to a Matter-Compatible Portfolio for Smarter Whole-Home Comfort

Providing unmatched convenience through simple installation and seamless smart home integration, HunterSMART™ enables users to turn devices on or off from anywhere with new Matter-Compatible accessories, including a smart plug, dimmer switch, wall panel, and smart fan upgrade kit for a fully connected comfort solution:

Plug Into Smarter Living: Make any corded device smarter with the compact, Matter-enabled HunterSMART™ Plug . It offers secure control through the HunterSMART™ App and works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, featuring TUV-certified safety, automatic setting restoration after power loss, and energy-saving schedules.

Make any corded device smarter with the compact, Matter-enabled . It offers secure control through the HunterSMART™ App and works seamlessly with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, featuring TUV-certified safety, automatic setting restoration after power loss, and energy-saving schedules. Let There Be Smart Lighting: Upgrade lighting the smart way, no smart bulbs required. The Matter-enabled HunterSMART™ Dimmer Switch offers seamless control via the HunterSMART™ App or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home, with instant mood lighting, scheduling, and TUV-certified safety for whole-home comfort.

Upgrade lighting the smart way, no smart bulbs required. The Matter-enabled offers seamless control via the HunterSMART™ App or voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home, with instant mood lighting, scheduling, and TUV-certified safety for whole-home comfort. Smarter Fan Control: Beyond basic on/off functions, the app and voice commands allow for precise control over fan speed, seasonal reverse direction, and lighting schedules – optimizing comfort and energy use automatically.

Beyond basic on/off functions, the app and voice commands allow for precise control over fan speed, seasonal reverse direction, and lighting schedules – optimizing comfort and energy use automatically. Whole-home Comfort Solution: Designed for seamless integration through the HunterSMART™ App, the Matter-enabled HunterSMART™ Smart Wall Panel controls fans, lights, and scenes by touch or voice with built-in Alexa. It upgrades most AC fans instantly and creates energy-saving schedules from anywhere.

Designed for seamless integration through the HunterSMART™ App, the Matter-enabled controls fans, lights, and scenes by touch or voice with built-in Alexa. It upgrades most AC fans instantly and creates energy-saving schedules from anywhere. Old Fan. New Tricks. Total Control: Upgrade your ceiling fan without replacing it with the HunterSMART™ Smart Fan Upgrade Kit , which transforms most AC fans into smart, connected solutions with no rewiring required. Control fan speed and lighting via the HunterSMART™ App or voice assistants including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, with scheduling for energy savings; not compatible with DC motor fans.

Upgrade your ceiling fan without replacing it with the , which transforms most AC fans into smart, connected solutions with no rewiring required. Control fan speed and lighting via the HunterSMART™ App or voice assistants including Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home, with scheduling for energy savings; not compatible with DC motor fans. Enhanced Connectivity: The platform is optimized for 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks, allowing the signal to better penetrate walls and floors for reliable, whole-home control from the HunterSMART™ mobile app, even when away from home.

ZenTech: Ultra-Slim, Ultra-Efficient, and Ultra Smart

The ZenTech fan series is the pinnacle of the HunterSMART™ system, offering complete compatibility, unparalleled performance, and bold, modern design:

Ultra-Slim Profile: ZenTech features a revolutionary 43% slimmer DC motor , making it a sleek, modern fixture that integrates beautifully into any room and is perfect for low-ceiling applications. Choose between three and five-blade styles as well as innovative bladeless and chandelier-inspired designs featuring organic, aerodynamic forms.

ZenTech features a revolutionary , making it a sleek, modern fixture that integrates beautifully into any room and is perfect for low-ceiling applications. Choose between three and five-blade styles as well as innovative bladeless and chandelier-inspired designs featuring organic, aerodynamic forms. Unmatched Performance and Efficiency: Backed by Hunter’s SureSpeed® Guarantee , ZenTech is engineered to deliver 33% more air velocity than leading competitors.* Its DC motor is ultra-efficient and quiet, offering up to 64% energy savings and achieving ENERGY STAR® certification** .

Backed by Hunter’s , ZenTech is engineered to deliver than leading competitors.* Its is ultra-efficient and quiet, offering up to and achieving . Customizable Comfort: The fan includes TrueLight™ LED technology, offering 10 adjustable levels of color temperature and dimming, allowing users to set the perfect illumination and ambiance. Its flexible design is suitable for both indoor and covered outdoor use.

Held annually ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) , Digital Experience!Ⓡ offers media and influencers an intimate, first-hand look at the industry’s most dynamic new product launches across a range of categories, including smart home, health and fitness, gaming/entertainment, audio, mobile devices, and more. Hunter Fan Company invites all Pepcom Digital Experience!Ⓡ attendees to visit their table for a hands-on demonstration of HunterSMART™’s universal control capabilities and ZenTech's revolutionary design and performance.

**Based on testing conducted January 2023 comparing the average high-speed airflow velocity of Hunter SureSpeed ceiling fans and the best-selling online models for leading competitors.

**Comparing minimum efficiency standards for ENERGY STAR certified fans to non-Energy-certified fans.

About Hunter Fan Company

Keeping homes “Quietly Cool since 1886,” Hunter Fan Company is the world’s original ceiling fan manufacturer. As the number one most installed ceiling fan for 140 years, Hunter continues to build upon its legacy of performance, comfort and everyday style for any room, giving consumers confidence, peace of mind and more control over their home environment. The Memphis-based brand also sells Hunter Lighting™, a growing portfolio of chandeliers, pendants and other fixtures designed based on consumer preferences. Rooted in extensive research and testing, Hunter offers a variety of proprietary technologies that differentiate it within the industry, including HunterSMART™ technology, its SureSpeed® Guarantee, WeatherMax® outdoor fans , its HunterExpress® easy installation innovation and its TrueLight ™ promise. Awarded one of the “Best Places to Work in Memphis” for multiple years, Hunter also operates its Hunter Industrial division in Nashville, Tenn.



