Gold.com Closes Monex Precious Metals Acquisition, Provides an Operational Update, and a Link to the Livestream of the January 27, 2026 Ringing of the NYSE’s Opening Bell

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold.com, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) (“Gold.com” or the “Company”), a fully integrated alternative assets platform that offers an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles to consumers, collectors, and institutional clients worldwide, announced the following, today:

Closed the acquisition of Monex Deposit Company and certain related entities (Monex) on January 2, 2026;



Acquired an additional 24.5% equity interest in United Kingdom-based Atkinsons Bullion & Coins (Atkinsons), increasing its total ownership to 49.5%; and



The sale by Stack’s Bowers Galleries of the final “Omega” pennies for approximately $16.8 million.



Monex Transaction Update

Gold.com closed its previously announced acquisition of Monex, a leading precious metals dealer providing investors with access to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium through competitive pricing, reliable execution, and trusted service.

“With the transaction now closed, we are pleased to officially welcome Monex to Gold.com and begin the integration of our teams and platforms,” said Greg Roberts, CEO of A-Mark. “Our organizations have worked together for decades, and that familiarity positions us to integrate efficiently and effectively. Monex’s experienced team, diversified customer base, and established storage operations complement Gold.com’s fully integrated model, and we are focused on aligning systems, processes, and capabilities to enhance service and scale across the combined business.”

Michael Carabini, CEO and President of Monex, added, “Completing this transaction allows us to move quickly into the integration phase alongside a partner we have known and trusted for more than 50 years. Our teams are already working closely to align operations, technology, and customer-facing functions while maintaining continuity for our customers. By integrating Monex into Gold.com’s broader platform, we can expand product offerings, improve operational efficiencies, and create additional value without disrupting the service our customers rely on.”

Since its founding in 1987, Monex has facilitated billions of dollars in transactions and built a full-service platform offering bullion and coin products along with secure vault storage. Monex generated Total Revenue of $835 million during the year ended December 31, 2024, and held $630 million in assets under custody as of September 30, 2025.

Atkinsons Bullion & Coins Investment Update

Gold.com has acquired an additional 24.5% equity interest in Atkinsons Bullion & Coins (“Atkinsons”), increasing its total ownership to 49.5%. Gold.com initially acquired a minority stake in Atkinsons in May 2023. The incremental investment further expands Gold.com’s international direct-to-consumer footprint.

Founded in 1990, Atkinsons is a leading UK-based online retailer of precious metals, bullion, and coins, and reported revenue of more than $370 million in calendar year 2025. In connection with the investment, Gold.com also holds an option, exercisable beginning December 2027, to acquire an additional 25.5% ownership interest, which would increase its stake to 75.0%, if exercised.

“Since our initial investment in 2023, we have been impressed by the Atkinsons team and the business’s sustained success across Europe,” said Roberts. “This increased investment underscores our commitment to expanding Gold.com’s international presence. Through our partnership, we look forward to accelerating growth across our DTC platform and extending our geographic reach.”

Keeley and Paul Atkinson, founders of Atkinsons Bullion and Coins, added, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Gold.com. From the outset, we have shared a commitment to exceeding client expectations and delivering market-leading products and services at competitive prices. We believe this expanded partnership will support our growth plans, and Gold.com’s experience will be a valuable asset as we execute our strategy.”

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auctions Final “Omega” Pennies for $16.76 Million

Stack’s Bowers Galleries recently set a new benchmark in modern numismatics, realizing more than $16.76 million in a landmark auction conducted on behalf of the United States Mint for the final circulating Lincoln pennies. The four-hour auction featured 232 three-coin sets, including 2025 pennies struck in Philadelphia and Denver, as well as the first ever 24-karat gold penny. Each of these special coins exhibits a small “Ω” privy mark of the final Greek letter Omega, which symbolizes the conclusion of the penny’s 232-year production history.

The auction generated an average lot value exceeding $72,000, with the final set achieving a record-setting $800,000, the highest price ever realized for a modern U.S. numismatic item. This $16.76 million sale is now the highest value auction of special coins sold on behalf of the United States Mint and marks the fifth time Stack’s Bowers Galleries has been selected by the Mint for a marquee offering.

“This historic auction underscores the continued trust the United States Mint places in Stack’s Bowers Galleries and reflects extraordinary global demand for significant numismatic rarities,” said Brian Kendrella, President of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “The record-setting result highlights both the cultural importance of this moment and the strength of the high-end collector market.”

Gold.com to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell

In connection with its recent rebrand to Gold.com and transition of its common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange, the Company will ring the NYSE Opening Bell on Monday, January 27, 2026, marking a milestone in its evolution as a fully integrated alternative assets platform. CEO Greg Roberts, along with members of the Board of Directors and executive leadership team, will be in attendance.

The event will be livestreamed here: https://www.youtube.com/@NYSEofficial

About Gold.com, Inc.

Gold.com builds on gold’s storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, Gold.com offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

Gold.com’s direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands JMBullion.com, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company’s trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates under A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an “authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Gold.com’s Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company’s operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

Gold.com is based in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at www.gold.com

