MOVATI Athletic Five Ottawa Locations Become Certified HYROX Training Clubs

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVATI Athletic proudly announces that all five Ottawa locations are now officially designated as HYROX Training Clubs, marking a major milestone for the city’s fitness community and establishing MOVATI as Ottawa’s premier destination for HYROX preparation ahead of HYROX Ottawa from May 16 to 17, 2026.

As a HYROX Training Club, MOVATI Athletic Ottawa provides members with structured, sport-specific training designed to prepare athletes of all levels for one of the world’s fastest growing fitness competitions.

What Is HYROX?

HYROX is an international indoor fitness race that combines functional strength training and endurance running in a standardized format. Each race consists of eight 1 km runs, each followed by a functional workout station, including movements such as sled pushes, sled pulls, wall balls, lunges, rowing, and farmer’s carries.

With divisions designed for everybody, from first-time participants to elite competitors, HYROX delivers a test of strength, stamina, and mental grit in a highly energizing race day environment.

Why MOVATI Athletic Ottawa Clubs Are Built for HYROX Training

All five of MOVATI Athletic Ottawa clubs are uniquely positioned to support HYROX athletes through an integrated training experience that reflects the demands of race day.

Each MOVATI Athletic Ottawa location offers:

Dedicated HYROX classes programmed to mirror race movements and intensity

programmed to mirror race movements and intensity Spacious functional training zones with sled lanes, turf, free weights, and conditioning equipment

with sled lanes, turf, free weights, and conditioning equipment Endurance-focused cardio environments supporting progressive run training

supporting progressive run training Certified Performance Coaches trained to scale workouts for all fitness levels

trained to scale workouts for all fitness levels Recovery amenities including saunas, steam rooms, pools, and wellness services to support performance and recovery



This combination of well-equipped amenities and services. MOVATI Ottawa allows athletes to build strength, endurance, and confidence in one connected training environment.

Training for HYROX Ottawa Starts Here

With HYROX Ottawa taking place from May 16 to 17, 2026, MOVATI Athletic Ottawa members now have access to a clear training pathway designed to prepare them physically and mentally for race day.

From first-time explorers of HYROX to experienced competitors seeking to refine their performance, MOVATI’s HYROX Training Club designation ensures athletes train with intention, structure, and support.

About MOVATI Athletic

MOVATI Athletic is a privately held company with 18 locations across Ontario and Alberta. Celebrating 29 years in 2026, MOVATI Athletic is a pioneer in the fitness industry. Driven by a vision to empower people’s lives through fitness and health, MOVATI Athletic is poised for growth nationally and internationally.

With all five Ottawa locations now operating as HYROX Training Clubs, MOVATI continues to raise the standard for functional training and endurance performance in the region.

Find your nearest MOVATI Athletic Ottawa club: https://movatiathletic.com/locations/

Contact:

Anthony Cozzetto

acozzetto@movatiathletic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5073ef54-c7d0-49ea-aced-25a6ad54fc4b