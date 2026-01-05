VenHub to Launch Fully Operational 24/7 Smart Store at NRF 2026, Showcasing the Future of Autonomous Retail Live in New York City

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, announced today that it will showcase a fully operational VenHub Smart Store at NRF 2026: Retail’s Big Show, taking place January 11–13, 2026, at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.

At Booth #6625 on Level 3, NRF attendees will experience a live, unattended 24’ x 10’ x 10’ VenHub Smart Store stocked with hundreds of everyday essentials. The store will be fully functional and available for real-time use, allowing visitors to place live orders directly from their smartphones, watch the robotics in action, and experience the seamless customer journey that VenHub has already brought to major U.S. cities.

“NRF is where the industry talks about the future of retail,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. “We are not going to NRF 2026 to talk about a future solution. We will be live at the show demonstrating what is already working in live deployments in multiple communities. Our Smart Store operates 24/7, without staff, and delivers the kind of retail experience today’s world demands: fast, secure, contactless, and always available.”

Ohanessian continued, “The moment people try it for the first time, you see it click. They realize this is not a prototype for the future of retail. It is a clean, intuitive, live retail experience today. That is what continues to set VenHub and our Smart Store apart from the industry. Our mission is simple: make smarter, autonomous retail accessible, sustainable, and scalable. We are proud to bring that experience to New York and the international retail community.”

VenHub’s Smart Store at NRF is not a concept display. It will operate exactly as it does in live deployments across the U.S., including Los Angeles Union Station, LAX Metro Transit Center, and the Hollywood Bowl. Designed for high-traffic environments, each Smart Store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, mobile-first checkout, and centralized oversight to deliver reliable, unattended shopping at scale.

With no on-site staff required, near-zero shrinkage, and around-the-clock availability, VenHub is creating a new category of autonomous infrastructure for cities, property owners, and operators.

At a time when the retail industry is under pressure to adapt, VenHub is demonstrating how technology, design, and speed can converge to create a better way forward — one that meets people where they are.

Visit Booth #6625 on Level 3

NRF attendees are encouraged to visit the VenHub Smart Store to:

Place real orders and watch the system fulfill them in real time

Explore the automation and backend technology

Speak with VenHub’s leadership team about real-world deployments and upcoming innovations

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

Safe Harbor Statement

VenHub Global, Inc. (“VenHub” or the “Company”), may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company in press releases, presentations, conference calls or other communications. These statements can be identified by terminology that includes “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” or other words conveying future outcomes or projections.

Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to changes in general economic conditions, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, competitive pressures, unanticipated manufacturing or supply chain issues, compliance with regulatory requirements, and other risks detailed in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nothing in these forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by VenHub or its management that the Company’s objectives or plans will be achieved. VenHub undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

