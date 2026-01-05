DIVERSEartPB 2026: An International Exhibition Linking Biennials, Institutions, and Public Participation

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Art Palm Beach announces the return of its museum and nonprofit programming platform, DIVERSEartPB, opening for its 4th Edition at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, January 28 – February 1, 2026. Tickets are available at artpalmbeach.com.

DIVERSEartPB 2026 explores how ideas in contemporary art move through the global cultural ecosystem — how they first appear in international biennials, evolve within cultural institutions, and return to communities through participation, memory, and shared public engagement.

Presented as part of Art Palm Beach and curated by Marisa Caichiolo, this year’s edition brings together projects and collaborations from:



● Gwangju Biennale (Korea)



● Cuenca Biennial (Ecuador)



● SACO Biennial (Chile)



● New York Latin American Triennial (NYLAAT)



● Nomade Biennial



● World Textile Art Biennial (Miami)



● and projects in dialogue with the Venice Biennale



“Biennials are where many of the most urgent artistic ideas first take shape, and institutions help those ideas continue through memory, research, and public life,” said curator Marisa Caichiolo. “DIVERSEartPB 2026 brings these worlds into conversation, showing how art travels across regions, how it responds to place, and how it returns to communities through participation and collective care.”



FEATURED EXHIBITIONS



AGUAS

By Eugenia Vargas Pereira

Presented in collaboration with the Casablanca Biennial

Inspired by the canals and waterways of Palm Beach, AGUAS is an immersive installation that treats water as both memory and lifeline. The work is presented in a darkened environment resembling a large-scale analog darkroom, where trays of water hold photographic images that slowly appear and fade over time.

The installation reflects how landscapes transform, how stories are carried through place, and how human presence leaves both tenderness and vulnerability in its wake.

As part of the project, AGUAS extends briefly into the community through a small activation along the Intracoastal Waterway the weekend before Art Palm Beach. Participants will take part in a shoreline cleanup and document the experience through photographs. Selected images taken by participants will be incorporated into the AGUAS installation, allowing Palm Beach residents to become active collaborators in the artwork.



Further details about the AGUAS Intracoastal activation will be released in mid-January.



Birth of Light

Artist: Sung Min Jang

Curator: Monica Hye Yeon Jun, in collaboration with IAAE

Presented with Paju Cultural Foundation (Paju, Korea) & Culture Nomad (Seoul, Korea)

Birth of Light transforms the exhibition space into a breathing, immersive environment composed of more than one hundred suspended hanji-paper forms. As light shifts across the installation, the work moves like a living organism, inviting visitors to walk slowly through a field of shadow, reflection, and luminous rhythm.



The installation explores the threshold between perception and existence, where presence emerges, dissolves, and renews across cycles of light and time. Rooted in Korea yet resonant across cultures, the work reflects vulnerability, vitality, and the relationship between the human body and surrounding environment.

The project aligns with the mission of the Paju Cultural Foundation, an institution shaped by its proximity to the DMZ and dedicated to exploring memory, territory, and cultural resilience through contemporary art research.



TEMPUS FUGIT

Artist: Ixchel Suarez

Curator: Pilar Tobón

Presented by the World Textile Art Biennial (Miami)



TEMPUS FUGIT (“time flies”) is a textile and mixed-media installation that treats time as both fragile and deeply human. Layers of fiber, suspended textures, and abstract forms evoke moments that overlap, fade, and endure. Drawing from textile heritage and contemporary abstraction, the work invites viewers to reflect on impermanence, resilience, and the emotional threads that connect lives across generations.

The presentation highlights the World Textile Art Biennial’s role as an international platform advancing textile art as a serious contemporary practice that carries cultural memory, identity, and lived experience.



ADDITIONAL PARTICIPATING BIENNIALS & CULTURAL PLATFORMS

Gwangju Biennale (Korea)

One of Asia’s most influential biennials, grounded in civic history and public memory.

Cuenca Biennial (Ecuador)

Celebrating its 40-year legacy, including The Game: Biennial of Biennials, a documentary on curatorial process.

SACO Biennial (Chile)

A “museum without walls” activating desert and coastal environments in the Atacama region.

New York Latin American Triennial (NYLAAT)

A platform amplifying Latin American and diasporic voices across New York City.

Together, these partners demonstrate how contemporary art circulates globally — moving between experimentation, cultural history, and community engagement.

