LENZ Therapeutics and Lunatus Announce Exclusive Commercialization Partnership for VIZZ™ in the Middle East

SAN DIEGO and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ) and Lunatus Marketing & Consulting FZCO (“Lunatus”) today announced an exclusive distribution agreement for Lunatus to register and commercialize VIZZTM for the treatment of presbyopia in the Middle East Region. LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia. Lunatus is an independent pharmaceutical company specialized in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the Middle East.

Under the terms of the agreement, LENZ will receive upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to a significant share of revenue generated in the region through a pre-determined minimum product supply price. Lunatus will retain exclusive commercialization rights for VIZZ for the treatment of presbyopia in the Middle East region, including United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.

“As the commercial launch of VIZZ in the United States continues to build momentum, we are pleased to expand our network of commercial partnerships in key strategic regions outside the United States. Lunatus represents our fourth commercialization partnership for VIZZ, as we remain deeply committed to expanding global access to this transformative presbyopia therapy,” said Eef Schimmelpennink, President and Chief Executive Officer of LENZ Therapeutics. “Lunatus has built an outstanding reputation in the Middle East for high-quality execution, regulatory excellence and successful commercialization of innovative eye-care products. Their capabilities, combined with the growing unmet need for presbyopia solutions in the Middle East region, make this partnership a powerful fit. We look forward to working together to rapidly bring VIZZ to patients across the region.”

“Partnering with LENZ Therapeutics marks an exciting step in expanding access to advanced eye-care solutions in the Middle East region,” said Dr. Lina Kouatly, President & CEO of Lunatus. “VIZZ represents a transformational advancement for patients living with presbyopia, offering the potential for greater visual independence and improved quality of life. With Lunatus’s established leadership in the ophthalmology market, regional infrastructure, and proven track record of delivering sustained double-digit growth in this field, we are confident in ensuring VIZZ’s successful launch and long-term value creation. We look forward to working closely with LENZ to deliver this therapy to patients who can benefit from it.”

In July 2025, LENZ announced FDA approval of VIZZ for the treatment of presbyopia. VIZZ has been commercially available in the United States since September 30, 2025.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the inevitable loss of near vision associated with aging, impacting the daily lives of nearly all people over the age of 45. As people age, the crystalline lens in their eyes gradually hardens and becomes less able to change shape. This loss of elasticity of the lens reduces the ability of the lens to focus incoming light from near objects onto the retina. Adults over 50 years of age lose, on average, 1.5 lines of near vision every six years. Although the progression of presbyopia is gradual, presbyopes often experience an abrupt change in their daily life as the symptoms become more pronounced starting in their mid-40s, when reading glasses or other corrective aids are suddenly necessary to read text or conduct close-up work. Presbyopia is typically self-diagnosed and self-managed with over-the-counter reading glasses, or managed, after evaluation by an ECP, with prescription reading or bifocal glasses or multifocal contact lenses.

About VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a once-daily eye drop developed to restore clear near vision for up to 10 hours. Aceclidine is the sole active ingredient in VIZZ and provides rapid and durable near vision improvement. VIZZ is preservative-free and provided in single-dose vials. VIZZ is a predominantly pupil selective miotic that interacts with the iris with minimal ciliary muscle stimulation. VIZZ causes contraction of the iris sphincter muscle, resulting in a pinhole effect that extends depth of focus to improve vision. For more information, please visit www.VIZZ.com.

VIZZ Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

VIZZ (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44% is a prescription eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision (presbyopia) in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use VIZZ if allergic to any of the ingredients.

To help avoid potential eye injury or contamination of the product, do not allow the vial tip to touch the eye or any surfaces. Discard the opened vial immediately after use.

Contact lenses should be removed before using VIZZ. After dosing, contact lenses can be reinserted after 10 minutes.

If using more than one topical eye medication, the medicines should be administered at least 5 minutes apart.

Temporary dim or dark vision may be experienced after using VIZZ. Do not drive or operate machinery if vision is not clear.

Seek immediate medical care if sudden onset of flashing lights, floaters, or vision loss is experienced.





ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common reported adverse reactions of participants were instillation site irritation (20%), dim vision (16%), and headache (13%). Adverse reactions reported in >5% of participants were conjunctival hyperemia (8%) and ocular hyperemia (7%). The majority of adverse reactions were mild, transient, and self-resolving.

For additional information, please see the full Prescribing Information available at www.VIZZ.com/full-prescribing-information.pdf.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZTM (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

About Lunatus

Lunatus is a Dubai-based healthcare and pharmaceutical commercialisation partner serving the Arabian Gulf and broader Middle East. Founded in 2003, to act as the link between international healthcare companies and the expanding markets of the Arabian Gulf and Middle East. Lunatus provides turnkey representation to international healthcare companies, from regulatory submissions and local registration to marketing, sales, logistics and distribution enabling efficient market entry and sustainable commercial growth. Lunatus has partnered with a number of international pharma and healthcare companies, with a proven track record of introducing, building and maintaining profitable brand presence and has received awards as one of the top SMEs in the region.

For more information, visit https://lunatus.com/