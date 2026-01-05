Steakholder Foods: Twine Solutions Sells First TwineX1 System to TITV for Next-Generation Textile Application Development

Rehovot, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TwineX1 is the world’s only industrial, digital, waterless yarn and thread dyeing system that enables brands and manufacturers to produce custom colors instantly and directly at the production floor.

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), a leading innovator in alternative proteins and 3D printing technologies, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Twine Solutions, the Israeli pioneer of digital, waterless, on-demand thread and yarn dyeing technology, has sold the first of its next-generation TwineX1 dyeing systems to the Textile Research Institute of the German state of Thuringia, Vogtland (“TITV”), marking a significant milestone in the expansion of digitally driven, sustainable thread manufacturing.





The TwineX1

At under 13 feet in length, the TwineX1 delivers a fully integrated, end-to-end process, digitally dyeing and lubricating yarns and threads so they are immediately ready for industrial use. Its unique technology eliminates the need for conventional dye baths, dramatically reduces environmental impact, and empowers manufacturers with true on-demand, agile, and sustainable production.

TITV plans to integrate the TwineX1 into its advanced research and development environment, where it will serve as a core platform for creating new applications tailored to the evolving needs of the textile industry. TITV intends to develop and test novel processes that leverage Twine’s waterless, digital thread-coloring technology, helping industry partners accelerate their transition to sustainable models without compromising on quality or design flexibility. In this way, TITV aims to support German companies looking to expand their service offerings with sustainable, on-demand, industrial-scale thread production.

“Our collaboration with TITV reflects the increasing demand for agile, eco-conscious manufacturing solutions,” said Nir Dvir, head of sales at Twine Solutions. “The TwineX1 is empowering innovators to explore new creative and technical frontiers while significantly reducing waste and improving production efficiency.”

With this investment in the TwineX1, Dr. Fabian Schreiber, Managing Director of TITV, stated that he looks forward to strategically expanding existing collaborations with the Israeli start-up and tech sector, while leveraging them for new research and markets: “The new technology makes it possible to produce functional yarns in smaller quantities quickly and on demand. This not only allows us to tailor textile solutions more precisely to the requirements of our research partners and customers, but also reduces waste and enables a more efficient use of rare raw materials.”

The purchase, under the 2024 WIN 0008 project, was funded by the Free State of Thuringia and co-financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

About Steakholder Foods

Founded in 2019, the Steakholder group owns and operates innovation-driven companies in two separate fields: Steakholder Foods and Twine Solutions.

Steakholder Foods specializes in developing and selling industrial 3D‑printing production machines that leverage advanced technologies to transform the food industry. Its alternative‑protein operations are built on proprietary premix blends—crafted from the highest‑quality raw ingredients—to help manufacturers of all sizes efficiently produce foods that meet and exceed consumer expectations for taste, texture, and appearance. Offering a safe and sustainable alternative to industrialized meat and seafood production, Steakholder Foods creates products that replicate the complex textures of beef steaks, white fish, shrimp, and eel, while also exploring integration of cultivated cells in preparation for future advancements in food technology.

Twine Solutions disrupts the textile industry with its proprietary waterless thread and yarn dyeing technology. By eliminating traditional dye baths and reducing supply‑chain complexity, Twine enables on‑demand, sustainable color application directly at the point of production—accelerating time‑to‑market, conserving water, and reducing waste. Serving leading fashion, apparel, accessories, and home‑décor brands, Twine empowers manufacturers to achieve both operational and environmental goals without compromising color quality or performance. With cutting‑edge solutions like the TwineX series, Twine is paving the way for a smarter and more efficient future in textile production.

About TITV

TITV Greiz is a business-oriented research institute and a strong partner for research, development, services, consulting, testing, and professional training across the entire textile value chain. With more than 60 employees, the institute focuses on high-tech solutions that build on classical textile technologies to create new materials, smart products, and advanced processes.

A key area of expertise is the integration of electronics and textiles, enabling the development of innovative products for entirely new fields of application. To support practical and application-driven research, TITV Greiz operates a fully equipped technical center for textile processing, an electronics laboratory, a smart textiles lab, and an accredited testing laboratory.

