Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. Reports Record Sales and Gross Margin Financial Results for Full-Year 2025

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE American: HCWC) (“the Company”), a holding company focused on the natural and organic grocery sector, today announced record-breaking financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

The results highlight significant double-digit growth in both top-line revenue and gross margin performance across its portfolio of stores.

Key Financial Highlights:

Record Annual Revenue : HCWC reached a new financial milestone in 2025, reporting record annual revenue of $78 million . This reflects a 13% increase ($8.8 million gain) over the previous year,





: HCWC reached a new financial milestone in 2025, reporting record annual revenue of . This reflects a over the previous year, Substantial Gross Margin Expansion: The Company generated approximately $30 million in gross profit for the full year. This represents an annual gross profit increase of roughly $3.5 million over the prior year.





The Company generated approximately for the full year. This represents an annual gross profit increase of roughly over the prior year. Operational Scale: HCWC successfully managed and optimized 19 natural and organic grocery locations across six states, leveraging economies of scale to drive gross margin improvement. Full-year 2025 gross margin percentage amounted to approximately 39%.





Jeffrey Holman, CEO and Chairman of Healthy Choice Wellness Corp., stated: "2025 was a transformative year for HCWC. Achieving record sales and significant gross margin expansion validates our fundamental thesis: that there is a massive, underserved market for high-quality, organic nutrition delivered through a disciplined, local-first operational model. Our 13% annual revenue growth is a direct result of our ability to integrate acquisitions effectively while maintaining the authentic connection our stores have with their communities."

Holman continued: "Looking ahead to 2026, we remain aggressively focused on our 'Buy and Build' strategy. With a strengthened balance sheet and proven operational efficiencies, we are well-positioned to capitalize on a rich pipeline of acquisition opportunities. We are confident that our strategic roadmap will continue to drive compounding value for our shareholders as we scale our footprint across the United States."

About Healthy Choice Wellness Corp.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives.

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company operates:

Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items ( www.Adasmarket.com ). Paradise Health & Nutrition’s three stores that likewise offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins, and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items (www.ParadiseHealthDirect.com). Mother Earth’s Storehouse, an organic and health food and vitamin store in New York’s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years ( www.MotherEarthStorehouse.com ). Greens Natural Foods’ eight stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100% organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries and bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy “grab & go” foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products. ( www.Greensnaturalfoods.com ). Ellwood Thompson’s, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia ( www.ellwoodthompsons.com ).



GreenAcres Market, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with five store locations in Kansas and Oklahoma. GreenAcres Market is a chain of premier natural foods stores, offering organic and all natural products and vitamins from both top national brands as well as locally sourced specialty brand ( www.greenacres.com ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income, or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans. In addition, when used in this release, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” and “plans” and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in demand for our products, the introduction of new products, our ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of our liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in our filings with the SEC.

