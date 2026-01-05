GoGo AI Network Inc. Announces New Trading Symbols (CSE: GOGO and OTCQB: GGGGF) and New Corporate Website

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (CSE: GOGO) (OTC Markets: GGGGF) (FSE: Y30) (the “Company”) is pleased to confirm that further to its new release dated December 29, 2025, the Company is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol GOGO, as well as on the OTC Markets under the symbol GGGGF. The Company also announces the launch of its new corporate website at www.gogonetwork.ai.

CSE and OTC Markets Trading Symbols

The Company confirms that its common shares are now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol GOGO, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals. In addition, the Company’s common shares are quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol GGGGF.

The CSE and OTC Markets listings are intended to enhance the Company’s visibility, liquidity, and accessibility to both Canadian and U.S. investors as the Company advances its global artificial intelligence investment strategy.

Launch of New Corporate Website

The Company has launched a new corporate website at www.gogonetwork.ai, reflecting its updated brand identity and strategic focus. The website will serve as a central platform for investor information, corporate disclosures, and updates regarding the Company’s investment activities and portfolio development.

Ongoing Strategic Focus

As previously disclosed, GoGo AI Network Inc. is focused on identifying and investing in early-stage and growth-stage companies developing artificial intelligence–enabled technologies across multiple sectors. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities aligned with its amended investment policy, with an emphasis on scalable platforms, strong intellectual property, and experienced management teams capable of executing global growth strategies.

The Company intends to generate shareholder value by monetizing its investments over time, including through strategic transactions such as sales, mergers, acquisitions, or potential spin-outs of portfolio companies.

The Company expects to provide additional updates as it advances its investment initiatives and executes on its strategy.

On behalf of the board of directors of GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc.

Brandon Kou, Director

Email: investors@gogonetwork.ai

Phone: (604) 602-0001

Website: www.gogonetwork.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s primary focus and investment plans, the expected benefits and impact of the Amended Investment Policy or statements regarding the Company’s strategic direction, investment focus, anticipated benefits of the CSE and OTC Markets listings, and expectations regarding future corporate developments. Forward-looking information is based on management’s reasonable assumptions, expectations, and estimates as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

