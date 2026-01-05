SpotOn GPS Fence launches the Nova Edition: A GPS fence offering 100% reliability

Manchester, New Hampshire, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For dog owners, reliable containment solutions have often come with difficult tradeoffs between costly fence installation or the lack of flexibility in alternative fence solutions. SpotOn GPS Fence, the original GPS Fence solution for dogs, has changed that for nearly a decade, giving dogs true freedom to explore with confidence. Today, that freedom just got smarter, stronger, and more precise than ever before with the launch of the Nova Edition, the latest GPS dog fence design delivering what pet owners have long wanted: a containment system they can trust as much as a physical fence.

Engineered to outperform both physical fencing and other GPS collars, the Nova Edition mitigates unreliable signals, boundary drift, costly installs, and broken wires, giving owners a flexible, portable system they can control anywhere, whether at home, in the woods, or on vacation.

“Just like you wouldn’t trust your life to an unreliable self-driving car, pet owners shouldn’t have to gamble with their dog’s safety,” said Sung Vivathana, Chief Technology Officer at SpotOn. “That’s why we engineered the Nova Edition with the same level of precision, down to inches, not feet. Owners can trust this system to work virtually anywhere, keeping their dogs contained in all environments.”

At the heart of this breakthrough is SpotOn’s Triple Threat Hardware Advantage™, a next-generation GPS system that combines the largest antenna in pet wearables with the industry’s only dual-band, dual-feed active antenna paired with a dual-band receiver to filter out noise and clutter that impact GPS signals. This best-in-class innovation minimizes GPS drift and interference, rivaling the precision of an in-ground fence. Through third-party testing, this system has proven to deliver 100% reliability and 7x more accuracy than competing collars, which can drift by as much as 30 feet; a dangerous margin when keeping dogs away from busy streets or property lines.

Beyond precision, the Nova Edition introduces powerful software intelligence through SpotOn’s proprietary True Location™ Technology, which dynamically adapts to your dog’s movement and environment. The technology ensures reliable containment without unnecessary corrections, smarter conservation of maximum battery life, and amplifies weak signals when needed, giving owners a solution that works across a variety of complex terrains.

Complementing its advanced GPS hardware, the Nova Edition collar and app work together to deliver intuitive control with thoughtfully engineered features shaped by certified dog trainers and nearly a decade of customer feedback. To streamline communication and training, owners can record personalized voice commands, paired with crisp audio cues that dogs respond to more reliably than generic tones. Re-engineered for active, adventurous dogs, the Nova Edition has been fully redesigned inside and out for maximum durability in all-weather or play conditions. And for effortless everyday use, the Nova Edition includes a new library of trainer-developed videos, new LED cues for a more intuitive user interface, and detailed activity mapping that gives owners deeper insight into their dog’s movement, behavior patterns, and fence interactions.

“At SpotOn, our mission has always been to give dogs the freedom they deserve while giving owners complete peace of mind,” said Fred Cronin, President of SpotOn GPS Fence. “Nova embodies years of innovation, engineering, and real customer insight. We’ve elevated accuracy and reliability to new standards, so owners can feel confident letting their dogs enjoy more freedom.”

More than a fence, the SpotOn GPS Fence Nova Edition gives families unmatched flexibility. Owners can instantly create unlimited virtual fences at home, at rental properties, or on their next adventure together. With customizable “Keep Out Zones” and “walkable boundaries,” SpotOn adapts to each dog’s needs and every family’s lifestyle, delivering true freedom without compromise.

Available today for $999 at SpotOnFence.com, the Nova Edition represents a new standard in pet containment: freedom without compromise.

About SpotOn GPS Fence: SpotOn is the inventor of the world’s first GPS-based virtual fence, offering dogs and their owners the most accurate and consistent GPS containment system on the market with a 99.3% containment rate. Using patented True Location™ technology and a network of 151 satellites, SpotOn eliminates the need for buried wires and base stations, setting up in minutes to work anywhere, even in remote or wooded areas. Recognized with awards including the Inc. 5000 (2023–2025), Pet Innovation Awards (2024, 2025), Popular Mechanics’ “Gear of the Year” (2024), CES Innovation Award (2020), and SXSW Innovation Award finalist (2020), SpotOn is trusted by thousands, with over 10,000 five-star reviews and a near-perfect rating on the Apple App Store. A charitable partner to animal welfare causes across the country, SpotOn and its ownership have donated over $1.5M to support animal rescue and organizations. Learn more at www.spotonfence.com.

