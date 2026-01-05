AZ Wound Solutions Celebrates Over 30 Years of Combined Patient Care Experience and Excellent Patient Satisfaction

Peoria, AZ, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZ Wound Solutions, a leading clinically driven, physician-led wound care organization, is proud to announce the achievement of offering the residents of Arizona with over 30 years of combined patient care experience with a proven record of exceptional outcomes and excellent patient satisfaction.



Leveraging an experienced team focused on delivering compassionate, coordinated patient care, value-based outcomes, and reducing hospital readmissions, AZ Wound Solutions continues to be physician-led, financially stable, and deeply rooted in the local medical community, providing care both in-home and in-office based on patient needs. Supported by high Google reviews and consistently positive patient feedback, the organization maintains one of the strongest mobile wound care footprints in Arizona, ensuring rapid response, consistent access to care, and exceptional patient outcomes regardless of reimbursement changes or industry shifts.



“AZ Wound Solutions remains fully operational and unaffected by the 2026 Medicare reimbursement changes because biologic products are used only when they are clinically appropriate—not as a default. More importantly, AZ Wound Solutions is here to stay and remains firmly committed to serving patients throughout the greater Phoenix area for years to come,” said a spokesperson for the organization.



AZ Wound Solutions is committed to helping each patient find the best treatment plan for their wound to ensure long-term recovery and healing to enhance their quality of life. With the patient’s best interests at heart, the organization offers several key benefits for its full-time wound care. This includes:



Get Seen Sooner and Recover Faster: Mobile wound care provided by AZ Wound Solutions enables patients to be seen sooner, providing timely treatment that can accelerate healing and support a faster recovery.



Newest Technology: AZ Wound Solutions providers stay up-to-date with the latest technology and advancements in wound care, ensuring patients receive innovative, evidence-based treatment and education for optimal healing.



Telehealth Appointments: The organization offers telehealth appointments when appropriate. Allowing patients to receive expert consultations and ongoing guidance remotely, enhancing convenience and continuity of care.



Collaboration with Specialists: AZ Wound Solutions collaborate with other providers so patients can continue to receive care for their condition in the comfort of their homes, while the wound care team regularly visits to ease the stress of wound care and ensure better recovery.



A testimonial by a recent patient highlights the compassionate care and personal impact of the services provided at AZ Wound Solutions:



“I wanted to take a moment and let you know that the two wound care folks that have taken care of me for the last 4 to 6 weeks are the most amazing ladies. They truly care and are the bright spot to my Friday morning. You have two assets in them. They really have brightened my spirits while doing my wound care.”



AZ Wound Solutions encourages individuals to visit its website to schedule an appointment today.



About AZ Wound Solutions



AZ Wound Solutions is a leading clinically driven, physician-led wound care organization that offers patients quality, physician directed care in the comfort of their homes. With an experienced wound care team prepared to treat nearly all types of wounds, AZ Wound Solutions focuses on delivering long-term healing and recovery for patients while easing the burden of finding a wound care center.



