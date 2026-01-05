The University of Notre Dame and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Host Inaugural Catalyst Advocacy Scholars Summit (CASS)

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Notre Dame and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Catalyst” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced their inaugural Catalyst Advocacy Scholars Summit (CASS). This one-of-a-kind program was created with The University of Notre Dame’s Patient Advocacy Minor Department to provide participating students with an immersive learning experience exploring the opportunities and challenges of delivering medicine to people living with rare diseases.

“We at Catalyst are excited about this unique program that we hope will help attract the best minds to the biopharmaceutical industry and increase patient focus across scientific degree programs,” said Rich Daly, President and CEO, Catalyst. “We look forward to welcoming 12 inspiring students selected by the university to spend time with Catalyst colleagues to get to know the people and functions that make our organization successful. In addition to the students learning about the incredible work involved in Patient Advocacy and navigating the biopharmaceutical industry, Catalyst will benefit from their fresh perspective on our current programs.”

The inaugural Catalyst Advocacy Scholars Summit will be held January 5 – 9, 2026, in Coral Gables, Fla.

