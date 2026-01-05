Kriya Appoints Sachiyo Minegishi as Chief Financial Officer

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kriya”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing life-changing gene therapies for conditions affecting millions of people around the world, today announced the appointment of Sachiyo Minegishi as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Minegishi will oversee execution of Kriya’s corporate strategy, scaling of financial operations and planning for commercialization as the company advances multiple gene therapies through the clinic.

“Sachiyo brings sophisticated financial leadership as well as deep corporate development and commercialization experience in science-driven organizations. She has a strong understanding of how to scale biotech companies while maintaining a durable financial foundation,” said Shankar Ramaswamy, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Kriya. “We are pleased to welcome Sachiyo to the Kriya executive team and look forward to her leadership during this next chapter of transformational growth at the company.”

Ms. Minegishi added, “Kriya’s mission to make gene therapies accessible could redefine the modality and deliver value to millions of patients and their families. I am excited to join Kriya at this pivotal stage as they progress multiple programs through the clinic and look forward to helping the team deliver on its mission.”

With more than two decades of biopharma experience, Ms. Minegishi has a proven track record of executive leadership—guiding financial strategy, capital markets execution, corporate development and commercial strategy to advance and launch therapeutics across public and private companies. She most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at Rectify Pharma where she led execution across key areas of corporate strategy, finance and operations.

Prior to Rectify, Ms. Minegishi was the Chief Financial Officer at Akouos (acquired by Eli Lilly), and before this led cross-functional global development of a portfolio of gene therapies for Sickle Cell Disease at bluebird bio. Earlier in her career, Ms. Minegishi held leadership roles at Aegerion, Human Genome Sciences, Genzyme and Amgen, after beginning her career in investment banking at Merrill Lynch. Ms. Minegishi earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Kriya Therapeutics

Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address chronic diseases affecting millions of people around the world. Our pipeline includes potentially transformational medicines in multiple therapeutic areas—including in ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology—built on our fully-integrated proprietary manufacturing and engineering platform. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.