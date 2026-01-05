Election of employee representatives to Tivoli A/S' Board of Directors was held on 2nd January 2026.
The election committee unanimously affirmed that the election was conducted lawfully, and the election result was confirmed.
The two employee representatives elected to the company's Board of Directors are Department Manager Tue Krogh-Lund and Team Leader Thit Christensen. Tue Krogh-Lund are re-elected.
The three employees elected as respectively first, second and third alternates:
- First alternate: Operations Technician Bo Ragnvald
- Second alternate: Food & Beverage Area Manager Tanya Rasmussen
- Third alternate: Assistant Hugo Andersen
The elected representatives will join the Board of Directors immediately after the company’s Annual General Meeting on 28th April 2026.
Best regards
Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO
Contactperson: Head of Legal, Julie Koefoed: investor@tivoli.dk
