Regional Health Properties, Inc. Completes Additional Repurchases of 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (“Regional”) (OTCQB: RHEP) (OTCQB: RHEPA) (OTCQB: RHEPB) (OTCQB: RHEPZ) today announced it has completed the repurchase of an additional 161,470 shares of its 12.5% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred shares (“Series B Preferred”) through a combination of a privately negotiated transaction and open market purchases.

After these repurchases, 1,724,443 shares of Series B Preferred remain outstanding.

