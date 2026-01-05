Reliance Global Group Authorizes the Formation of EZRA International Group, a New Division Focused on Accelerating Breakthrough Technology Companies

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (the “Company”) today announced the unanimous Board approval for its formation of EZRA International Group, a new division focused on acquiring controlling stakes and accelerating growth of high-tech Israeli companies, with an initial focus on the Cybersecurity, AI & Data Analytics, FinTech & InsurTech, as well as MedTech & Digital Health sectors. Through this initiative, the Company intends to pursue a structured path toward value realization, which may include public listings, strategic spin-offs, or other monetization events designed to maximize shareholder value.

“We believe the current market capitalization of the Company does not fully reflect the intrinsic value and historic cash flow of our insurance operations,” said Ezra Beyman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group. “The formation of EZRA International Group allows us to leverage both our public listing and anticipated cashflow to potentially provide our shareholders with exposure to the upside of innovative, high-growth technologies. The Board and management believe this strategy has the potential to unlock significant value for the Company’s shareholders. We look forward to providing further updates regarding EZRA International Group, including initial transactions, as developments occur.”

EZRA International Group will focus on acquiring significant ownership stakes, enabling the Company to support and influence strategy, governance, capital formation, and execution. This approach is intended to position the Company to drive long-term growth and value creation across its portfolio.

The Company believes that this strategy will benefit from leveraging ties and expertise in the Israeli innovation ecosystem. Recent moves by prominent venture capitalists hint at the depth of technical talent, entrepreneurial culture, and capital efficiency, aligning with EZRA International Group’s strategy of acquiring significant positions in businesses that can be scaled and supported into global capital markets access and entry.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company’s business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies, whilst reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company’s business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail “brick and mortar” insurance agencies which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering a wide variety of insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: our strategic initiatives, including our efforts to streamline our portfolio, monetize non-core assets and focus resources on areas with the strongest strategic and financial potential; the anticipated benefits of the sale of Employee Benefits Solutions, LLC and U.S. Benefits Alliance, LLC (together, “EBS”), including the impact on our business focus, financial position and capital structure; our expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the EBS transaction, including our plan to use a portion of the net proceeds to further reduce debt and the balance toward business development initiatives that support long-term growth; our beliefs regarding the growth prospects and scalability of RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com and the potential impact of incremental investment in those platforms on our competitive positioning and financial performance; and our broader business, strategic and financial outlook.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that we will be able to successfully execute our strategy to streamline our portfolio and focus on core, technology-forward platforms; that we will be able to realize the anticipated strategic, operational and financial benefits of the EBS divestiture; that we will be able to effectively allocate and deploy the proceeds from the EBS sale, including to reduce debt and fund business development initiatives; that our investments in RELI Exchange, 5minuteinsure.com and other initiatives will generate the anticipated returns; that market, economic, interest rate and regulatory conditions will remain sufficiently favorable; and that we will be able to continue to access capital on acceptable terms and execute our broader business and capital markets strategy. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the EBS divestiture; the possibility of unanticipated costs, liabilities or disruptions associated with the transaction, including any impact on our remaining operations, employees, customers or business partners; our ability to successfully reduce debt and improve our leverage and overall financial flexibility; our ability to grow RELI Exchange and 5minuteinsure.com, attract and retain agents and customers, and achieve expected levels of adoption and profitability; our ability to effectively deploy capital into business development or other strategic initiatives; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and access to capital (including any issuance under our at-the-market equity offering program, if utilized); competitive pressures, including within InsurTech and insurance agency/brokerage; and general business, economic, market, interest rate and geopolitical conditions; as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You are encouraged to carefully review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as amended, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, Reliance Global Group, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com

