FibroBiologics Announces Positive Preclinical Results for a Fibroblast Spheroid-derived Chondrocyte (FSdC) Spheroid Therapy for Degenerative Disc Disease

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced positive preclinical results for FSdC, an investigational FSdC spheroid-based therapy, demonstrating superior improvement in recovering intervertebral disc integrity and preventing degeneration in animal models of degenerative disc disease.

These preclinical findings represent a major advancement for FibroBiologics’ regenerative medicine pipeline and highlight the potential of FSdC spheroids to address unmet needs in spinal health. Key results from the degenerative disc disease animal model study include:

Significantly Improved Disc Height Recovery : FSdC spheroids exhibited the highest level of intervertebral disc height recovery at 12 weeks after treatment as compared to 2D fibroblasts and fibroblast spheroids, demonstrating superior long-term structural integrity.

: FSdC spheroids exhibited the highest level of intervertebral disc height recovery at 12 weeks after treatment as compared to 2D fibroblasts and fibroblast spheroids, demonstrating superior long-term structural integrity. Highly Significant Statistical Superiority : Study data revealed FSdC spheroids exceptional performance in disc height recovery 12 weeks after treatment, achieving the most compelling statistical difference from vehicle control with an unadjusted p-value of 0.00015 as compared to 0.036 for 2D fibroblasts, and 0.068 for fibroblast spheroids—positioning it as the leading innovative approach.

: Study data revealed FSdC spheroids exceptional performance in disc height recovery 12 weeks after treatment, achieving the most compelling statistical difference from vehicle control with an unadjusted p-value of 0.00015 as compared to 0.036 for 2D fibroblasts, and 0.068 for fibroblast spheroids—positioning it as the leading innovative approach. Breakthrough Potential for Spinal Health: By sustaining the highest average disc size index (%DHI) across all time points during the six disc height measuring periods of the 12 week study, FSdC spheroids significantly outperformed single cell fibroblasts and fibroblast spheroids, heralding a potential new era in regenerative therapies for the treatment of degenerative disc disease and joint-cartilage damage.



“These compelling preclinical results for FSdC mark a significant step forward in our regenerative pipeline and advance our goal of bringing innovative fibroblast-based therapies to patients,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “Degenerative disc disease impacts millions who face ongoing pain and limited mobility with current options. We believe FSdC spheroids have the potential not only to enhance structural integrity but also to transform how spinal degenerative conditions are managed. This data reinforces our commitment to innovation, scientific excellence, and meaningful patient impact.”

Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, added: “Our preclinical findings indicate that FSdC spheroids leverage unique, multi-faceted regenerative activity, integrating extracellular matrix remodeling with targeted tissue support, and inflammation control which may help restore spinal disc homeostasis in degenerative states. We are enthusiastic about collaborating with regulatory authorities as we move this promising program toward clinical development.”

Degenerative disc disease is a leading cause of chronic back pain and disability, affecting millions of adults in the United States and significantly impairing quality of life and productivity. Despite available treatments, unmet needs remain, particularly in achieving long-term disc preservation and regeneration with minimal invasiveness.

FibroBiologics is pursuing a development program for FSdC spheroids with the goal of advancing to clinical trials. The data includes comprehensive preclinical pharmacology and efficacy assessments supporting the therapy’s mechanism of action, durability of effect, and potential for regenerative outcomes.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com. For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

