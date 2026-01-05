Casella Waste Systems, Inc. completes CEO transition: President Ned Coletta assumes CEO role

RUTLAND, Vt., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today announced the successful completion of its CEO succession plan. Edmond R. “Ned” Coletta has officially assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and joined the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2026. This milestone marks a historic moment for Casella, as Coletta becomes only the second CEO in the company’s 50-year history.

“I’m honored to lead Casella into its next chapter,” said Coletta. “Our focus is clear: execute against our long-term strategy and strengthen our foundation for future growth, with a focus on investing in our people and fostering a culture of safety, innovation, and accountability. These fundamentals will drive continued growth and deliver lasting value for our customers, shareholders, and communities.”

Coletta brings over two decades of experience with Casella, joining the company in 2004. He has served in pivotal roles, including Chief Financial Officer and President, where he drove financial discipline, operational excellence, and strategic expansion. A champion of sustainability, Coletta advanced Casella’s balanced approach to economic and environmental stewardship, positioning the company as an industry leader in resource recovery while delivering consistent cash flow growth and enabling investments in cutting-edge recycling technology and infrastructure.

Former CEO John W. Casella, who guided the Company for five decades, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board and, in collaboration with Coletta, support the Company’s strategic development, stakeholder engagement, and organizational culture.

“Ned’s deep understanding of our business and his proven ability to execute make him the ideal leader for Casella’s future,” said John W. Casella. “His vision aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy to grow responsibly and lead in sustainability.”

About Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides resource management expertise and services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services in the eastern United States. For more information, visit www.casella.com.

