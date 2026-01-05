The Oncology Institute Announces Addition of Board Member Mark Stolper

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (“TOI”) (NASDAQ: TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that Mark Stolper has joined the Board of Directors, effective January 2, 2026. Mr. Stolper brings significant public markets, financial and operational leadership experience to The Oncology Institute’s board. Mr. Stolper serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a position he has held since 2004. Mr. Stolper has also been a member of the Board of Directors of various publicly traded and privately held healthcare companies, including 21st Century Oncology Holdings, Inc., which at the time was one of the nation’s leading radiation and medical oncology companies.

“We are very pleased to have a seasoned public company CFO like Mark join our board,” said Anne McGeorge, Chairman of the Board of The Oncology Institute. “Mark brings tremendous experience in capital markets, fundraising strategies, strategic financial planning and payor strategy that will be invaluable to TOI in our next phase of growth.”

“I am very excited to join The Oncology Institute’s Board of Directors,” commented Mr. Stolper. “The Company’s mission to provide leading-edge, cost-effective cancer care to improve outcomes and streamline the patient journey is critically important at this time in healthcare. I truly believe that TOI is poised for continued growth and profitability in the coming years.”

About The Oncology Institute

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information, visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com

