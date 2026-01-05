Cognitrex Inc. Announces Market Entry of Enterprise LearningOS Platform Led by Founder Hana Dhanji

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitrex Inc., a newly launched enterprise LearningOS platform, today announced its formal entry into the market. The company completed its initial launch on January 1, 2026, marking its public introduction as it begins laying the groundwork for advisory, pilot, and research partnerships.

Cognitrex is designed as infrastructure — not a traditional learning management system. While standard LMS platforms focus on courses, content storage, or compliance delivery, Cognitrex introduces a Learning Operating System intended to help organizations scale capability, accelerate onboarding, and support consistent execution.

“Learning should not merely inform — it should enable execution,” said Hana Dhanji, Founder & CEO of Cognitrex Inc. “For decades, learning has been treated as an event or content library. Enterprises now require architecture that treats capability as a supported and measurable function, much like finance or operations.”

The Market Problem

Across industries, business complexity continues to grow, yet systems supporting workforce readiness have not kept pace. Training environments remain fragmented across manuals, shared drives, content platforms, and LMS tools, resulting in uneven onboarding, lost institutional knowledge, and inconsistent execution.

Research from organizations such as Harvard Business Review and McKinsey has highlighted the operational cost of these gaps, including extended ramp-up periods and reduced organizational performance.

As organizations grow, the cost of inconsistent execution compounds across teams, geographies, and roles. In regulated and complex environments, these gaps create operational risk, reputational exposure, and delayed performance. Cognitrex is positioned to address this structural challenge by treating capability as an enterprise function rather than a one-time training activity.

The LearningOS Approach

Cognitrex brings learning, enablement, and execution support into a single enterprise environment. The platform standardizes institutional knowledge into scalable pathways, defines role-based readiness, supports practice-based learning, and surfaces execution signals that help leaders identify gaps.

Standardize institutional knowledge into scalable, role-based pathways

into scalable, role-based pathways Integrate content, learning, and delivery functions within a unified environment

functions within a unified environment Define role-based readiness and capability criteria across teams

across teams Enable microlearning, AI simulation, and practice , not instruction alone

, not instruction alone Surface execution signals and readiness indicators before breakdowns occur

Rather than replacing existing HR or LMS platforms, Cognitrex is built to operate across them, serving as connective infrastructure that helps organizations translate learning into operational capability.

“The question is no longer whether organizations invest in training,” said Dhanji. “Every organization does. The question is whether training produces capability or merely content.”

Founder Background

Cognitrex is led by Hana Dhanji, former corporate lawyer with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Hogan Lovells LLP. She holds a JD/MBA from the University of Toronto Faculty of Law and Rotman School of Management, and a Master’s in International Affairs from the Graduate Institute in Geneva.





2026 Roadmap

Corporate pilots are expected to begin in Q1 2026, with broader commercial rollout targeted for Q3 2026. Near-term priorities include forming an enterprise advisory council, deeper integration across HR and operational systems, and research partnerships focused on capability development.

Sector Applications

Cognitrex is relevant to large enterprises where capability, consistency, and execution are tied to revenue, risk, and institutional trust, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, industrial operations, and professional services.

Unlike traditional learning management systems that organize content or track completion, Cognitrex is built to support how capability is developed and operationalized within real organizational workflows.

Call to Action

Organizations interested in early-stage dialogue, pilot participation, or advisory engagement may contact the company.

