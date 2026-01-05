Medzown Appoints Dr. Jennifer Malin as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medzown (“Medzown” or the “Company”), a precision medicine management company focused on improving access to advanced therapies and clinical trials for patients with cancer and other high-cost, complex diseases, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Malin, M.D., Ph.D., as its Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Malin will lead Medzown’s clinical strategy and precision medicine programs, guiding the integration of multifactorial data to connect patients to the most relevant clinical trials.

Dr. Malin is a physician executive with more than 15 years of experience designing and implementing value-based care initiatives in oncology, rare disease, precision medicine, and population health for large national payers and healthcare delivery organizations. She brings deep expertise in coverage and reimbursement strategy, alternative payment models, and the adoption of novel therapies and technologies.

“I am honored to join Medzown at such a pivotal time for precision medicine, therapeutic innovation, and the urgent need for strategies to mitigate rising healthcare costs,” said Dr. Jennifer Malin, Chief Medical Officer of Medzown. “Medzown’s platform uniquely aligns advanced science, real-world data, and patient navigation to expedite patients’ access and enrollment in clinical trials at scale. I look forward to helping scale this model to expand access, improve outcomes, and deliver greater value for all stakeholders across the healthcare system.”

“Dr. Malin is a proven builder of large-scale clinical and value models in some of the most complex areas of medicine,” said Dr. Jennifer Levin Carter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medzown. “Her experience shaping national oncology and rare disease programs at leading health plans directly aligns with where Medzown is headed next. As we expand our payer and employer partnerships and deepen our work with life science companies, she will play an instrumental role in accelerating both our clinical impact and our growth.”

Dr. Malin is widely recognized for her leadership and development of innovative clinical programs in health plans and research on improving healthcare quality. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Optum Health Solutions, where she led teams responsible for developing clinical programs to improve outcomes and value for patients with complex conditions, including cancer and rare diseases. Dr. Malin led the development and implementation of value-based care programs in oncology and genetics at United Healthcare, including episode payment programs for cancer treatment. Previously, she launched Anthem’s Cancer Care Quality Program, the first national pay-for-performance program for cancer therapy pathways. She is the author of more than 100 peer-reviewed articles and has served on a number of national committees, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Quality of Care Committee and the Business Group on Health’s Evidence Based Design Committee. She maintains a part-time clinical practice in oncology at the VA Medical Center in West Los Angeles.

About Medzown

Medzown is a precision-medicine company dedicated to expanding access to advanced therapies and clinical trials for patients with cancer and other high-cost, complex diseases. Founded in 2022 by clinician and entrepreneur, Dr. Jennifer Levin Carter, Medzown combines advanced data analytics with expert clinical guidance to help patients receive the most effective, individualized care while enabling employers and payers to better manage rising specialty drug costs. Medzown’s platform integrates molecular, clinical, and claims data to match patients with appropriate therapies and clinical trials, with each case reviewed by PhD scientists and supported by personal navigators who work directly with patients and their physicians. Learn more at Medzown.com .

