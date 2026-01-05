Matrack Unveils Viewmaster: North America's Most Affordable AI Dashcam at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrack Inc., a leading provider of GPS fleet management and telematics solutions, today announced the launch of Viewmaster, a groundbreaking AI-powered dashcam that will debut at CES 2026. Priced under $100, Viewmaster is set to become the most cost-effective AI dashcam in North America, featuring advanced artificial intelligence on both front and rear-facing cameras.

For the first time, Matrack is combining its new Viewmaster dashcam with the award-winning PingMaster anti-theft device, creating a comprehensive vehicle security solution that allows car owners to monitor what is happening inside and around their vehicle at any time.

Revolutionary AI Technology at an Unprecedented Price Point

The Viewmaster represents a significant milestone in automotive safety technology. The driver-facing camera utilizes advanced AI to detect and alert drivers to dangerous behaviors including texting, distraction, yawning, and fatigue. The road-facing camera provides real-time alerts for proximity to incoming vehicles, lane departure warnings, and potential collision risks through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Viewmaster at CES 2026 – the first sub-$100 AI dashcam ever offered in North America," said Faith Pomeroy-Ward, spokesperson for Matrack. "By combining cutting-edge AI safety technology with our award-winning PingMaster anti-theft system, we're delivering a complete vehicle security solution that was previously only available at premium price points. This is a game-changer for individual car owners, dealerships, and fleet operators alike."

Complete Vehicle Security Ecosystem

The Viewmaster pairs seamlessly with Matrack's PingMaster, the leading battery-powered asset tracker in North America. PingMaster offers battery life that is 2 to 3 times longer than any competitive device and has won multiple industry awards, including the NATDA 2025 Most Innovative Product Award.

Key Viewmaster Features:



Dual AI Cameras: Front and rear-facing cameras with integrated artificial intelligence

Driver Monitoring System (DMS): Real-time detection of texting, distraction, yawning, and drowsiness

Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS): Lane departure warnings, collision alerts, and proximity monitoring

1080p HD Video: Crystal-clear footage with wide-angle lens and night vision capability

4G LTE Connectivity: Real-time video streaming and instant event uploads

Cloud Storage: Secure access to footage via Matrack's web portal

GPS Integration: Full compatibility with Matrack's telematics platform

Event-Based Recording: Automatic capture of incidents with instant alerts





Multiple Market Applications

Automotive OEMs and Dealerships: Viewmaster is available as a preload option for dealerships as an aftermarket accessory, providing an attractive value-added offering for new and used vehicle sales alongside the PingMaster anti-theft device.

Fleets and Trucking Companies: For commercial operators, Viewmaster integrates with Matrack's comprehensive telematics solutions, providing fleet managers with complete visibility into driver safety and vehicle operations. The system supports up to five cameras for 360-degree coverage and helps improve CSA scores while supporting FMCSA compliance requirements.

Individual Vehicle Owners: Car owners gain peace of mind with the ability to monitor their vehicle remotely, receive instant alerts for security events, and maintain video evidence for insurance purposes.

Availability and Pricing

The Viewmaster AI dashcam will be available for under $100, with monthly subscription plans starting at $19.95. CES 2026 attendees can experience live demonstrations of the Viewmaster and PingMaster at the Matrack booth.

About Matrack Inc.

Matrack Incorporated is a leading provider of GPS fleet management solutions, continuously striving to provide customers with cutting-edge technology at the most affordable price, backed by best-in-class customer support. Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Matrack serves thousands of customers across North America with innovative telematics, ELD, dash cam, and asset tracking solutions.

For more information, visit www.matrackinc.com.

Company Contact:

Matrack Inc.

2603 Camino Ramon, Suite 575 San Ramon, CA 94583

Phone: 1-855-658-7225

Email: ces@matrackinc.com

