Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Expands its Homeland Security Portfolio with Entry into Representation Agreement for RT LTA Systems’sAdvanced Aerostat Systems

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., (“KeepZone”), has entered into a representation agreement (the “Agreement”) with RT LTA Systems Ltd. (“RT”), an Israeli designer, developer, and manufacturer of the SkyStar™ family of aerostats.

Under the Agreement, KeepZone will promote and facilitate sales of RT’s advanced aerostat systems in defined territories for an initial term of six months. RT’s SkyStarTM aerostat family of combat-proven, compact and mobile intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) and communications systems are based on lighter-than-air platforms. All models feature compact, rapid deployable, cost-effective and robust modules designed to operate continuously, in harsh field conditions, in day, night and adverse weather condition. The SkystarTM systems are operationally deployed worldwide and have accumulated more than 7 million operational hours supporting military and security users performing persistent ISR, border and coastal security, target acquisition, perimeter security, VIP protection, law enforcement and public safety, search and rescue and emergency response missions.

This partnership further expands KeepZone’s growing homeland security portfolio, which includes exclusive distribution agreements for Scanary Ltd.’s frictionless AI-radar threat detection systems and Zorronet Ltd.’s innovative Unmanned Robotic Control Room – an AI-based autonomous Security Operations Center that integrates sensors, cameras, drones, internet of things (IoT) devices, and robotics for real-time monitoring and threat response with minimal human intervention.

“We are thrilled to add RT’s combat-proven aerostat technology to our offerings,” said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone. “By integrating elevated persistent aerial surveillance with our ground-based AI-driven solutions – including Zorronet’s autonomous control room and Scanary’s concealed-threat detection – we believe KeepZone is building truly comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems capable of addressing the full spectrum of modern threats in high-risk environments.”

Jeffs’ Brands plans to continue its strategic expansion into the high-growth homeland security sector, positioning KeepZone as a key integrator of cutting-edge AI-enhanced and aerial technologies for critical infrastructure protection and other advanced security solutions.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands is a data-driven company that has recently pivoted into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. Following the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025. Jeffs’ Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market’s significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

For more information on Jeffs' Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com.

About RT LTA Systems Ltd.

RT LTA Systems Ltd. is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced aerostat solutions for various applications including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and communications. Reaching altitudes of up to 20,000 feet, its SkyStar™ and SkyGuard systems are combat-proven, cost-effective and easily deployable, supporting military and security missions worldwide. With nearly 30 years of combat-proven experience and over 7 million operational hours, RT delivers turnkey systems with full logistical, training and maintenance support. Headquartered in Israel, RT also operates a U.S. subsidiary in Texas.

For more information on RT LTA Systems Ltd. visit: www.rt.co.il

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the anticipated benefits of KeepZone’s representation agreement with RT, its belief that the representation agreement with RT will expand and enhance KeepZone’s security solutions portfolio, KeepZone’s positioning as an integrator of AI-enabled security technologies, and the Company’s strategic expansion into the homeland security sector. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

