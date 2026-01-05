Synaptics Appoints Venkatesh (Venk) Nathamuni to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) (“Company”) today announced that on December 29, 2025, its Board of Directors (“Board”) appointed Venkatesh (Venk) Nathamuni to serve as a member of the Company’s Board and as a member of its Audit Committee, with service commencing on January 1, 2026.



Mr. Nathamuni has more than 30 years of leadership experience with deep expertise in corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and public company governance. He has held senior executive positions at Cirrus Logic, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., and earlier in his career served as a semiconductor equity research analyst at J.P. Morgan. Mr. Nathamuni currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Jacobs Solutions Inc., a global professional services company. He holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, a Master’s degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering from SUNY Stony Brook, and a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics & Communications Engineering from Madurai Kamaraj University.



“Venk brings a rare mix of deep semiconductor industry experience, strong financial leadership, and public company governance expertise,” said Nelson Chan, the Company’s Chairman of the Board. “His current role as a sitting public company CFO, along with his solid technical experience, will be a real asset as the Board continues to oversee Synaptics’ strategy, financial discipline, and risk management.”

“Venk’s proven financial leadership, strategic insight, and experience spanning the semiconductor industry and the end customers and end markets it serves will help propel our business as we continue to execute on our growth strategy,” said Rahul Patel, the Company’s President and CEO. “We look forward to benefiting from his perspective as Synaptics continues to scale and evolve.”



“I am honored to join the Synaptics Board. Synaptics has a strong history of innovation and a compelling strategic position, and I look forward to contributing to the Company’s continued focus on disciplined growth, financial oversight, and strong governance,” said Venk Nathamuni.

