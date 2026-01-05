MEDIA ALERT* Verizon Launches The Ultimate Super Bowl LX Experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Verizon will launch an exclusive Super Bowl LX experience for customers, with multiple once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to win unparalleled access and prizes.

No One Gets You Closer: The Ultimate Super Bowl LX Experience

The ultimate prize is the Super Bowl Experience, which includes game tickets, VIP on-field access, and all travel and accommodations included.

Winning customers will have exclusive behind the scenes access on Super Bowl Sunday, with opportunities to either throw passes on the sideline or participate in the post-game celebration by handing out Championship gear to the winning team, and more.

The sweepstakes opens to Verizon customers on January 9 and runs through January 18. Winners will be notified by January 23.

Additionally, fans will have an opportunity to claim pairs of game-day tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis, only via Verizon Access, from January 9-11 at 4:00pm ET daily. Travel and accommodations not included.

Didn’t score tickets this time? Additional Super Bowl experiences, such as virtual player meet-and-greets, will become available throughout the month on Verizon Access.





WHY: Verizon is committed to rewarding customers with the type of value and experiences that they can’t get anywhere else. As the Official 5G Network of the NFL, only Verizon can bring customers this close to the action.

WHERE & HOW:

How to Enter: Customers can go to their My Verizon app to enter the sweepstakes exclusively through Verizon Access , which gives customers access to exclusive events, experiences and more, simply for being a customer.

Customers can go to their My Verizon app to enter the sweepstakes exclusively through , which gives customers access to exclusive events, experiences and more, simply for being a customer. Not a Verizon customer? There’s still time to switch! Head to a nearby store or visit verizon.com

For More Information on Verizon Access, visit https://www.verizon.com/my-access-rewards/





The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this sweepstakes in any way.

Media contacts:

Elizabeth Angley

Elizabeth.Angley@verizon.com