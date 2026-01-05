TouchPoint Solution® Unveils Thodian™: The AI-Powered Wearable to Detect and Relieve Stress Automatically

PHOENIX, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TouchPoint Solution , a health technology company dedicated to solving stress, today announces the launch of Thodian . The wearable device uses artificial intelligence and the company’s patented technology to detect stress instantly and provide immediate relief.

Thodian is a discreet wearable worn on opposite sides of the body that uses artificial intelligence and the company’s patented technology to detect stress and provide instant relief. It pairs with the Thodian™ AI - Stress Relief app , currently available on iOS, with Android coming soon. The app tracks stress levels using biometric data from compatible health devices, such as an Apple Watch or Fitbit. While a device isn’t required, using one can enhance the overall experience and effectiveness.

When Thodian senses stress from a compatible wearable, it alerts the user to activate the device. Its AI learns from the user’s data over time, getting better at detecting stress and customizing the experience. Thodian then provides gentle, alternating vibrations to help relieve stress.

“We all live stressful lives and finding healthy, drug-free ways to manage stress isn’t always easy. That’s why Thodian is so important,” said Vicki Mayo, CEO and Founder of TouchPoint Solution. “What started as a way to help my daughter with night terrors has grown into a mission to create a calmer, healthier and more productive world. Thodian is an intelligent, clinically informed tool that helps users stay calm, resilient and better able to manage stress every day.”

Thodian’s AI-powered technology works in conjunction with the company’s patented BLAST™ (Bi-Lateral Alternating Stimulation Tactile) technology to provide personalized, real-time stress relief through Thodian Tokens. Clinical studies have shown that using BLAST can reduce stress levels by up to 74% in just 30 seconds , helping users transition quickly from a stressed state to a relaxed, focused one.

Thodian builds on TouchPoint Solution’s previous success with their product, TouchPoints, which helps both adults and children over the age of three manage stress, anxiety, sleep issues and conditions like ADHD, PTSD and Parkinson's. Using gentle vibrations, TouchPoints have become a go-to solution for individuals seeking to naturally improve focus and reduce stress.

The launch of Thodian highlights TouchPoint Solution’s commitment to solving stress. With over five million uses last year alone, the company has already made a measurable impact on people’s lives. Thodian takes this further by seamlessly integrating into daily life, working automatically to make managing stress proactive and personalized for everyone.

Each Thodian includes a set of Thodian Tokens for targeted stress relief, along with discreet clothing clips for comfortable, on-the-go wear. Thodian is intended for users ages 13 and older. The companion app Thodian™ AI - Stress Relief can be downloaded from the App Store . Thodian is available for $279.99 at thetouchpointsolution.com .

Access the full press kit here for high-resolution images and an overview of Thodian.

About TouchPoint Solution

TouchPoint Solution is a woman and minority-owned company based in Arizona, dedicated to improving lives globally through the innovative combination of neuroscience and technology. The company creates patented, science-backed wearable devices designed to reduce the negative impacts of stress, enhancing focus, sleep and performance, all without drugs or side effects. Developed by neuropsychologists, TouchPoints use gentle, alternating vibrations on both sides of the body to shift users from a “fight or flight” stress response to a calm, centered state. TouchPoint Solution is committed to diversity and inclusion, proudly maintaining a 100% diverse workforce while empowering individuals to manage stress, enhance well-being and live healthier, more productive lives.

