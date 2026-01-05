Urbana Corporation Declaration of Dividend

Urbana Corporation Announces its Seventh Consecutive Dividend Increase

This Year’s Dividend is 1 cent Per Share (or 7.7%) Higher than Last Year’s

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation ("Urbana" or the “Corporation”) (TSX and CSE: URB, URB.A) announces today that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of fourteen cents ($0.14) per share (the “2026 Dividend”), on the issued and outstanding Common and non-voting Class A shares of Urbana. The 2026 Dividend represents an 7.7% increase from the dividend the Corporation paid in 2025. The dividend is payable on the 30th day of January 2026 to the Shareholders of record at the close of business on the 16th day of January 2026. The ex-dividend date is the 16th day of January 2026.

Eligible Dividend Designation - pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act of Canada (ITA), each dividend paid by Urbana qualifies as and is designated an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes, as defined in subsection 89(1) of the ITA.

For a copy of Urbana’s current dividend policy, please visit https://www.urbanacorp.com/

On behalf of Urbana’s Board of Directors

Thomas S. Caldwell, C.M.

Please contact Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations, at 416-595-9106 or enaumovski@urbanacorp.com for further information.

Certain statements in this news release constitute “forward-looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Urbana to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless required by applicable securities law, Urbana does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.