Wyzly’s Learn-to-Earn App That Turns Screen Time into Educational Wins is Now Available

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyzly , the first learn-to-earn screen time solution, is now available to help parents with one of the top challenges they face today: managing their kids’ screen time.

With Wyzly, children earn screen time by answering age and grade-appropriate educational questions. The app combines a gamified, swipeable interface with AI-driven, personalized learning. Questions are initially developed based on the child’s age, grade level, school curriculum and geographic region, which are selected upon sign-up. As a result, children in different states, such as South Carolina or Texas, may receive different questions. Then, difficulty adjusts in real time to each child’s strengths and weaknesses, ensuring the learning experience grows alongside them. To access their favorite apps, kids are prompted to answer questions in subjects such as math or reading. Correct answers earn “Golden Keys,” which unlock apps and screen time.

“The idea for Wyzly started at home with my own daughter, Isla,” said Adam Adler, founder of Wyzly. “Like many kids, she was trying to balance schoolwork, sports and screen time. I found myself stuck in the daily cycle of giving more screen time just to avoid the fight. It didn’t feel right and it wasn’t helping her develop healthy habits. That’s why we created Wyzly, to turn conflict into a win-win for parents and kids navigating an increasingly digital world. With Wyzly, kids earn screen time through learning and parents can feel confident that their child’s screen time is productive.”

Parents can manage their child’s screen time through Wyzly’s real-time dashboard, which provides clear insights into learning progress and device usage. The app offers multiple options that allow Wyzly’s AI to manage screen time, pausing or prompting breaks as needed. This hyper-intelligent approach uses real data and evidence-based methods to ensure kids balance learning and device use effectively. Wyzly is the only solution that actively manages screen time in real time, seamlessly and without constant supervision.

Wyzly turns screen time into a gamified learning experience, helping kids take responsibility for their digital habits while reducing fights and stress for parents.

Wyzly is now available for children in kindergarten through sixth grade, offering a 14-day free trial for all new users. After the trial, it’s priced at $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. To learn more, visit www.wyzly.app . Parents can also download Wyzly directly from the App Store .

About Wyzly

Wyzly is a screen time solution that turns screen time into learning time. Unlike traditional apps that simply block or lock devices, often leading to battles between kids and parents, Wyzly allows children to unlock screen time by completing educational challenges tailored to age, grade and school curriculum. The app uses AI to adjust question difficulty in real-time, creating a personalized, engaging learning experience that ensures meaningful progress while keeping screen time fun and rewarding.

