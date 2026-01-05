Wearable Devices Brings Neural Input to the Center of the Smart-Glasses Ecosystem at CES 2026

Visitors will experience neural-click speed testing, gesture creation and smart-screen control powered by the Mudra Link

Yokneam Illit, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered touchless sensing wearable devices, will demonstrate how neural interaction can become a reliable and intuitive control method across smart-glasses and screens at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Marking its seventh CES exhibition, the Company’s presence will include its largest booth to date, featuring multiple hands-on demos for both consumers and eco-system partners.

At the booth, visitors can try the Mudra Link neural band through an interactive experience on a big screen. After a quick onboarding tryout, visitors will enjoy controlling and interacting with several games and applications, where the Mudra Link acts as an alternative to a computer mouse or a trackpad. In addition, visitors can try – for the first time – navigating the new Google Android extended reality (“XR”) operating system in a special demo.

In the Company’s meeting room, select partners will be able to try three core new innovative neural experiences which push the boundaries of neural interaction beyond plain gesture control. These demonstrations will be available at the Wearable Devices booth #15650.

Neural-Click

Attendees can compare their own neural intent timing against traditional click performance. The demo displays the time gap between when the brain initiates a click and when the mechanical click completes. It highlights the latency advantages neural input can offer for responsive interaction.

Neural Gesture Lab

Using Mudra’s sensors and on-device AI algorithms, visitors can create a new gesture, train it in seconds and test how accurately the system recognizes it. This demonstration shows how neural intent is captured at the wrist as the user activates specific finger movements.

Live Neural Intent Visualizer



Like an Application Programming Interface to the brain, this demo shows how a Mudra neural wristband senses neural signals as they travel through the wrist and maps how each finger is being activated. A real-time visual display updates live as the user moves. Each action—pinch, flick, or curl—produces a distinct activity pattern, illustrating how neural intent is detected before the motion even happens.

Smart-Screen and Smart-Glasses Control

Mudra Link will be shown controlling large displays, smart TVs and compatible smart-glasses, including the Galaxy XR device. These demos highlight everyday scenarios where hands-free interaction can improve comfort, accessibility and mobility.

Wearable Devices will also host private demonstrations and strategic partner discussions in its meeting room, including advanced neural-input capabilities for smart-glasses platforms currently in development.

"CES 2026 marks the moment where we stop adapting to devices and start making devices adapt to us,” said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. “Mudra captures your intent before the physical action even completes, turning your hand into a remote control for the entire smart-glasses ecosystem. We are showing the next evolution of human-computer interaction, and the goal is simple: gestures that feel like second nature."

Wearable Devices’ Mudra Link was named a CES 2025 Innovation Award honoree in the XR Technologies and Accessories category, and Mudra Band was awarded the CES 2021 “Best of CES Innovation Award” in the Best Wearable Category.

Visit Wearable Devices at CES – LVCC, Central Hall, Booth 15650.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) is a growth company pioneering human-computer interaction through its AI-powered neural input touchless technology. Leveraging proprietary sensors, software, and advanced AI algorithms, the Company’s consumer products - the Mudra Band and Mudra Link - are defining the neural input category both for wrist-worn devices and for brain-computer interfaces. These products enable touch-free, intuitive control of digital devices using gestures across multiple operating systems.

Operating through a dual-channel model of direct-to-consumer sales and enterprise licensing and collaborations, Wearable Devices empowers consumers with stylish, functional wearables for enhanced experiences in gaming, productivity, and extended reality (“XR”). In the business sector, the Company provides enterprise partners with advanced input solutions for immersive and interactive environments, from augmented reality/virtual reality/XR to smart environments. By setting the standard for neural input in the XR ecosystem, Wearable Devices is shaping the future of seamless, natural user experiences across some of the world’s fastest-growing tech markets. Wearable Devices’ ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “WLDS” and “WLDSW,” respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when the benefits and expected results of our technology and products. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on March 20, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

IR@wearabledevices.co.il

Media Contact:

Steve Schuster

Rainier Communications

steve@rainierco.com

+1-508-868-5892

www.wearabledevices.co.il