Wyld Acquires Grön in Major Industry Transaction

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wyld, the most recognized and widely available cannabis edibles brand in North America, today announced the acquisition of Grön , a pioneering women-led edibles company known for its innovation, craftsmanship, and premium product portfolio. Both companies were founded in Oregon and remain proudly headquartered in the state, sharing deep roots in the market that helped shape the cannabis edible category. The transaction is expected to go into effect in Q1 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

This combination of Wyld and Grön brings together two of the cannabis edibles category leaders with shared roots, shared standards, and a long-term vision for building the most trusted and complete edibles offering in the $4.8 Billion edibles marketplace. Combining the companies creates an alignment around quality, innovation, and long-term category leadership, and positions the businesses for long-term growth. Designed to strengthen both brands, the acquisition provides Grön with additional resources to reach more consumers across several markets that Wyld is currently operating in while allowing Grön’s core business to continue operating and growing. Rather than changing what already works, the acquisition strengthens the infrastructure behind two brands that consumers already know and trust.

“This acquisition is about scaling a brand that’s already winning,” said Aaron Morris, Founder and CEO of Wyld. “Grön has built exceptional products and a deeply trusted brand. Our goal is to support its continued growth by pairing Grön’s creativity and innovation with Wyld’s infrastructure, reach, and operational strength—without compromising what makes Grön special.”

Grön, together with Wyld and Good Tide now span the full spectrum of how consumers enjoy cannabis edibles—from real fruit gummies with bold candy flavors to chocolates, and rosin-based offerings. Each brand remains authentic to its own identity while collectively offering retailers and consumers more ways to meet diverse preferences and occasions. The focus remains on quality, consistency, and consumer excellence. There are no plans to change products, formulations, or brand identities, and no plans to introduce co-branded or “a Wyld company” packaging. Grön will continue to operate as Grön—same products, same quality, same creative DNA.

“Grön was built with purpose from day one, rooted in quality, creativity, and a deep respect for the people who choose our products,” said Christine Apple, Founder and CEO of Grön. “Joining forces with Wyld allows us to thoughtfully scale what we do best while staying true to who we are. We share the same values, the same standards, and the same commitment to making exceptional edibles, and together we’re expanding our ability to bring that experience to more consumers without losing our roots.”

Following the acquisition, the combined scale strengthens supply reliability, improves execution, and supports continued innovation across markets. The combined reach of the merged companies will provide more choice and better access to premium cannabis edibles for consumers. Wyld is currently available across 16 U.S. states and Canada, and found in approximately 7,500 retail locations throughout the regulated cannabis market. Grön currently has 75 different products available across 9 U.S. states and Canada and available in close to 4500 retail locations. The combined organization will include approximately 1,400 employees, with roughly 1,100 team members at Wyld and 300 at Grön. Grön will continue to be brand-led, with its existing team guiding brand strategy, product innovation, and creative direction.

The deal between Grön and Wyld was facilitated by their trusted legal teams: Wyld was represented by Joseph Bailey of Perkins Coie, and Grön was represented by Bryan Meltzer and Anan Kahari of Feuerstein Kulick.

About Wyld

Known as America's favorite edible, Wyld is a boundary-pushing cannabis brand that has been driving market innovation since 2016. Crafted by our expert food scientists, Wyld blends real fruit juice with cannabinoids and natural ingredients to create a unique collection of uplifting, balanced and relaxing focus areas. Dedicated to creating a brand and product that makes choosing to feel good a point of everyday pride, Wyld is devoted to fostering a cleaner environment, empowering communities and championing social justice. The Wyld portfolio also includes GoodTide, a sustainability-minded single strain hash rosin gummy inspired by coastal culture. Their operations span both the U.S. and Canada, with availability continuing to expand across the THC and CBD sectors. Learn more: wyldcanna.com or https://www.goodtidecannabis.com/ .

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada. Learn more at: www.EatGron.com .