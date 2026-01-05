Twelve South Introduces Valet at CES 2026, a Premium Leather Catchall Tray with Elegant Wireless Phone Charging

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve South today introduces Valet, a wireless charging station and personal essentials tray featuring supple Nappa leather and refined metal framing. Built as a beautiful home object first and a sophisticated wireless charger second, Valet blends warm materials with modern precision to create a calmer, more intentional form factor that works in any place in the home - from the entryway console to the kitchen to the nightstand.

Valet elevates the daily ritual of charging with seamless 15W wireless power for Qi2-compatible devices like iPhone or AirPods. The soft, spacious leather tray keeps cord clutter at bay while placing intuitive charging within reach. An additional USB-C port powers another device, providing a personal charging solution that replaces the visual noise of technology with a design that naturally belongs in the home.

“We wanted the Twelve South Valet to feel like home, not tech,” said Christina Tapp, Principal Industrial Designer at Twelve South. “By stripping away the usual technology cues and focusing on seamless charging, warm, tactile materials, and an architectural form, our Valet becomes part of your decor rather than another device. A familiar place for the things you reach for every day - that just happens to charge.”

A Valet First, a Charger Second

Most chargers are designed for a specific function, eliminating the need for an object to fit aesthetically in the home. Valet evolves beyond the bright circles, LEDs, or raised plastic shapes that typify the category – it’s also not meant to charge every device you have. The soft, square charging pad aligns with the leather tray’s architectural lines. At the same time, the weighted zinc alloy base keeps everything grounded and organized. Phones, keys, watches, and wallets all find a natural home within the tray.



Twelve South’s Valet can adapt to the layout of your environment. Integrated cable management under the base lets you position Valet in one of four ways, allowing you to rotate and place your iPhone on the left or right, or turn the tray to portrait orientation for narrow spaces.

Customizable Style

Designed as a modern heirloom, Valet is built to evolve with your environment, from a new room to a new home. Starting with a weighted base in Black or Taupe Nappa leather, the outer frame is removable, allowing you to swap colors to match your changing aesthetic. With frame options in Black, Taupe, Brown, and Ecru, Valet can be restyled endlessly to complement any interior. Additional frames will be available separately at twelvesouth.com .

Introducing the Goodnight Glow

Valet features a soft, breathing light indicator that gently pulses for eight seconds to confirm charging has begun, then fades away completely. This design eliminates unwanted light pollution to keep your room dark while preventing the common moment of waking up to a phone that did not charge overnight.

Intentional Power, Hidden Complexity

While Valet has a warm, analog feel, its power system is fully modern.

Qi2-certified wireless charging up to 15W



Additional hidden USB-C port under base delivering 15W to charge a second device such as an Apple Watch, Kindle, or iPad



Integrated cable management system allows for four orientation options to fit different nightstands and setups

Key Features

Premium Nappa leather valet tray

Qi2 wireless charging up to 15W

Goodnight Glow pulses to confirm charging, then fades out after eight seconds



Interchangeable frame with four orientation options



Weighted zinc alloy base with hidden cable management



Additional USB-C port (15W) for a second device



Includes 36W power adapter and 1.5m USB-C cable



Pricing and Availability

Valet is available today for pre-order in the United States exclusively at twelvesouth.com for USD $179.99, with shipping beginning January 15. International availability, including the UK and Europe, will follow later in 2026.

About Twelve South

Twelve South creates thoughtful, design-forward accessories for Apple hardware and the modern home. Since 2009, the company has blended craftsmanship, premium materials, and human-centered design to bring intention and warmth to everyday technology. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Twelve South serves customers worldwide who value beautifully designed, well-made products.

