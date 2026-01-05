ALPHAMIN ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Grand Baie, MAURITIUS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX) (the “Company” or “Alphamin”) announced today that Mr. Paul Baloyi has resigned as a director of the Company effective January 31, 2026. Mr. Baloyi has served on the board since April 2017 as an appointee of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd. (IDC) and the board of directors wishes to thank him for his contributions to Alphamin during his tenure.

