BOS Secures $2.2 Million in Order from an Indian Customer

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global integrator of supply chain technologies, today announced that its supply chain division has secured an order totaling $2.2 million from an existing Indian customer. The order is for electromechanical connectors, which is the main product of the supply chain division. The order is expected to be delivered over the first three quarters of 2026.

Avidan Zelicovski, President of BOS, commented: “Our proactive approach and increased focus in the growing Indian market has expanded business with existing clients and attracted new clients. This order, from a leading subcontractor in India, is a strong indication that we have the right offering in place for the Indian market.”

“We believe India is well-positioned as a global hub for electronics assembly for the defense and aerospace sectors,” said Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer. “With continuing strong demand from top global defense clients, it represents significant growth potential that we will continue to develop throughout the years ahead.”

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.



