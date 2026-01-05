Childfree Trust® Delivers First-of-Its-Kind “Professional Next of Kin” Platform for the 25% of Americans Who Are Childfree

Childfree Trust debuts at CES 2026, introducing a new category of Life & Legacy Stewardship™ for a population where 80% lack a will and 70% have no legal planning documents



Launch coincides with new research and TEDx talk revealing a nationwide Childfree estate and care planning crisis

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Childfree Trust ®, the first nationwide fiduciary estate and next-of-kin solution built specifically for Childfree and Permanently Childless adults, announced its official launch today at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Founded by Jay Zigmont, PhD, MBA, CFP®, Childfree Trust provides a comprehensive way for the approximately 50 million Americans without children to create their estate documents and care plans and name a professional fiduciary team to step in as their medical and financial power of attorney, executor, and trustee, supported by 24/7 emergency response.

“Estate and care planning in the U.S. is built around the assumption that you’ll have kids to step in when something goes wrong,” said Dr. Jay Zigmont, Founder and Chief Visionary of Childfree Trust. “If you don’t have children, you are often left in what I call a Fiduciary Void. Childfree Trust exists to fill that gap so people can live on their own terms with confidence and peace of mind.”

Childfree Trust creates Childfree-specific legal documents with a professional trust company that can act when needed. Members:

Create wills, trusts, medical Power Of Attorney (POA), financial POA, and related documents through a guided online process

Complete detailed “care documents” outlining medical preferences, pet care instructions,

Name Childfree Trust (via its partner trust company) as medical and financial POA, executor, and trustee

Access a 24/7 emergency call center so first responders and hospitals can immediately reach the fiduciary team

Ensure continuity of care and decision-making for emergencies, long-term illness, or death, without defaulting to courts or distant relatives



“Our platform gives Childfree people a way to organize everything in one place and name a professional fiduciary team that will actually be there when it counts, whether that’s tomorrow or 30 years from now,” said Zigmont. “You don’t have to rely on an overwhelmed sibling or a distant nephew, and you don’t have to leave it up to the courts.”

The launch coincides with a major new white paper, “The Childfree Care Crisis,” which draws on proprietary survey data from more than 600 Childfree adults across the U.S. The report identifies widespread gaps in estate and long-term care readiness:

Nearly 80% of Childfree adults do not have a will; 70% have no legal planning documents at all.

Without children, many feel paralyzed by the question of who will inherit their estate or serve as power of attorney.

Fewer than 13% have long-term care insurance, despite being more likely to need paid care later in life.

Nearly half would consider a professional fiduciary, yet many distrust traditional fiduciary models.

The report outlines strategies including building chosen-family networks, formalizing POAs, creating pet care plans, and reframing legacy around values rather than lineage.



These findings are echoed in Zigmont’s new TEDx talk, “The Childfree Path to a Healthier Planet,” which challenges economic beliefs that frame Childfree adults as a societal problem. The talk argues that systems built around constant population growth, including Social Security, GDP-dependent policies, and family-centric care structures, must evolve as the number of Childfree adults grows.

“In a growth-at-all-costs economy, Childfree people get blamed for ‘breaking the system,’” Zigmont notes in the talk. “Maybe the system needs to change. Childfree Trust is one step toward redesigning how we age, how we plan, and how we measure a life well lived.”

To learn more about Childfree Trust, visit www.childfreetrust.com.

About Childfree Trust®

Childfree Trust® is the first nationwide fiduciary estate planning and next-of-kin solution designed specifically for Childfree and Permanently Childless adults. The platform combines comprehensive online legal document creation with 24/7 emergency response and access to a professional fiduciary partner—ensuring members’ wishes are protected in life and beyond. From naming medical and financial powers of attorney to creating detailed care and pet plans, the service provides peace of mind for those who value autonomy, security, and continuity.

Childfree Trust is part of the Childfree Enterprises ecosystem, alongside Childfree Wealth®, a fiduciary-only financial planning firm, and under parent company Childfree Insights™, a research and education hub advancing understanding of the Childfree experience. Together, these brands define a new model of Life and Legacy Stewardship™, helping Childfree people live intentionally and plan confidently for the future.

Media Contact: