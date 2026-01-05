Formic AI introduces Boreal, an Explainable Language Model Built for Verifiable Enterprise Use

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formic AI today announced the launch of Boreal, an explainable language model (XLM) built to deliver answers that organizations can verify to source and audit end-to-end. Boreal turns unstructured text into a knowledge graph, cross-checks each answer against the original materials before display, and logs the reasoning steps so reviewers can trace how a result was produced.

Unlike systems that rely only on probabilistic next-word prediction, Boreal operates on a structured, queryable graph. This approach shifts risk from opaque guesswork to evidence-based interpretation, which is why it is positioned for high-stakes professional work where provenance and accountability are required.

“Trust comes from being able to check the answer and the path that produced it,” said Daniel Escott, Chief Executive Officer at Formic AI. “Boreal gives teams a clear link back to source documents and a simple audit trail, so decisions are grounded in verifiable evidence rather than guesswork.”

“Boreal pairs a neuro-symbolic engine for precise, auditable analysis with a generative fluency engine for drafting and conversational tasks,” said Varun Ranganathan, Chief Technology Officer at Formic AI. “That hybrid design keeps day-to-day work efficient while preserving the ability to show how every result was assembled.”

Boreal’s design emphasizes trust through verification. Deterministic checks block unsupported statements before they reach the user, and the audit trail captures the route taken through the source corpus for quick review. The model is engineered for efficiency using a precomputed graph-traversal approach that reduces the compute required for retrieval and integration, supporting practical deployment choices and aligning with environmentally and fiscally responsible AI use goals.

To meet security and governance needs, Boreal supports on-premises and air-gapped environments. It can also act as a governance layer around existing tools built on language models, adding grounding, preventing hallucinations, and providing auditability without forcing teams to rip apart and replace their workflows.

Academic Partnership and Program Recognition

Formic AI is proud to announce its partnership with York University’s Connected Minds program in support of a research project centred on Boreal. Through the program’s Prototyping Award , Formic AI has received funding as well as non-financial support, including commercialization assistance.

