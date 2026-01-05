Viewbix Inc. Receives Stockholder Approval for Acquisition of Quantum X Labs– A Hub for Quantum Algorithms, Navigation and Atomic Clocks

The acquisition, which is subject to closing conditions, would encompass Quantum’s proprietary intellectual property portfolio, including an innovative patent for AI-Quantum Error Correction

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) (“Viewbix” or the “Company”), an advanced technologies company, today announced that it has received the requisite stockholder approval via written consent of the majority of its stockholders (the “Stockholder Consent”) for its previously announced acquisition of Quantum X Labs Ltd. (“Quantum”), a multi-disciplinary quantum technology hub focused on quantum algorithms, navigation, and atomic clocks.

The acquisition, which was entered into pursuant to the definitive share purchase agreement dated December 15, 2025 (the “Agreement Date”), involves Viewbix acquiring between 85% and 100% of Quantum’s issued and outstanding share capital on a fully diluted basis.

Quantum operates portfolio companies developing innovative solutions in quantum-based navigation (including GPS alternatives), next-generation atomic clocks for precision timing, quantum algorithms for sectors such as transportation, drug discovery, biomedicine, and security, as well as advanced quantum error correction technologies.

At closing, Viewbix will issue common stock and pre-funded warrants representing approximately 40% of its capital stock as of the Agreement Date (inclusive of 800,000 shares of common stock to be issued in a related private placement), with potential additional consideration of up to 12,702,847 shares of the Company’s common stock or pre-funded warrants upon achievement of specified post-closing milestones.

With stockholder approval secured via written consent, the transaction remains subject to satisfaction of remaining closing conditions, including final due diligence and regulatory approvals. The Company expects the acquisition to close in the coming weeks.

The Company intends to file a preliminary information statement on Schedule 14C (with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof. Pursuant to Delaware Law, the actions to be taken pursuant to the Stockholder Consent shall be effective on the 20th day after the definitive information statement on Schedule 14C is mailed or furnished to the Company’s stockholders.

