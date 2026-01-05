Gissy Family Investments Purchases the Iconic Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach

Private family investment from Westgate Resorts CEO Jim Gissy sets up Pier for growth

The family now owns two of the six wooden piers that exist in Florida today

Significant investments in infrastructure, retail and restaurant offerings to come



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of one of Daytona Beach’s landmark destinations is bright with the acquisition of the Sunglow Pier by Orlando-based Gissy Family Investments.





Jim Gissy, CEO of Westgate Resorts, closed the deal in November 2025 for the purchase of the Pier and its property, Crabby Joe’s Restaurant, and two parcels across South Atlantic Avenue.

Gissy, who spent nearly all of his life as a resident of Central Florida, is proud to focus many of his investments in restoring and growing classic Florida attractions and environmentally sensitive sites. Gissy has already started the first $1 million investment in restoration for the Pier to ensure its longevitiy, with work on the pilings and decking underway. Plans for new food and retail offerings are in development.

Gissy Family Investments now owns two of the six wooden piers that exist in Florida today and has made a commitment to maintaining and improving their use for the public. In 2014, Gissy Family Investments acquired the Cocoa Beach Pier, in partnership with the founder of Westgate Resorts, David Siegel, continuing its tradition as a world-class attraction for locals and tourists alike. Cocoa Beach Pier completed a multimillion dollar renovation in 2023 and features unique bars and restaurants, retail experiences and a new Chuck’s Arcade by Chuck E. Cheese.

"As someone who has spent most of my life in Florida, I am passionate about preserving and revitalizing iconic destinations like the Sunglow Pier. My family and I are committed to preserving its legacy and creating exciting new experiences for locals and visitors alike, ensuring this landmark continues to thrive for generations to come," said Jim Gissy, Chair of Gissy Family Investments.

Sunglow Pier was originally built in 1960 and was approximately 1,000 feet in length when it opened on June 4, 1960. Over time, as the pier was rebuilt following numerous storms, the Pier was shortened to its current length of approximately 500 feet, with Crabby Joe’s restaurant at the end.

Crabby Joe’s Deck & Grill reopened in 2024 after being closed following Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole in 2022.

For more than 50 years, Crabby Joe’s Restaurant has offered over-the-ocean dining that combines the most craveable coastal cuisine with an unforgettable experience. All of the employees at Crabby Joe’s remained with the restaurant following the acquisition.

“Sunglow Pier is more than just a scenic landmark—it’s a cornerstone of Daytona Beach’s tourism experience,” said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Its unique blend of history, oceanfront dining, and family-friendly atmosphere draws visitors from around the world, supporting local businesses and helping define our community’s vibrant coastal identity. The continued investment in Sunglow Pier ensures that it will remain a must-visit destination for generations to come.”

The Sunglow Pier purchase is the latest in a series of acquisitions for Gissy Family Investments. The organization recently announced a joint investment in the luxury Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences development on Rockwell Island in Bimini, Bahamas.

Sunglow Pier and Crabby Joe’s Restaurant are located at 3701 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach. Learn more about dining at sunglowpier.com.

About Gissy Family Investments

Gissy Family Investments (“GFI”) is a multi-generational family office based in Orlando, Fla., combining patient capital, quality partnerships and environmental stewardship. Led by Jim Gissy, we back resilient businesses and mission-driven teams in the areas of private credit, hospitality, retail and commercial real estate across North America. Gissy Family Investments actively manages or partners in hundreds of real estate assets across the United States, manages several tourist attractions including the Cocoa Beach Pier and the Sunglow Pier, more than a dozen restaurants, and has worked to protect a significant amount of land in Florida for conservation purposes. GFI is also the lead investor in Starboard Retail, the global market leader in retail experiences at sea, and in Hog’s Breath Saloon in Key West, Florida. Our family approach blends strategic ownership, disciplined risk management, and active support for leadership, culture, and governance.

Media Contact

Steven Goldsmith

media@westgateresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5997c10-26ff-4d79-b86d-092daf8cc4b5