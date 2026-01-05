The Buzbee Law Firm and Gamez Law Firm to Provide an Update on the Investigation Regarding the Death of Brianna Aguilera

HOUSTON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buzbee Law Firm and the Gamez Law Firm will hold a press conference tomorrow, Tuesday, January 6th, at 1 pm, CST, at The Buzbee Law Firm Houston Office, 75th Floor, JP Morgan Chase Tower, 600 Travis Street, Houston, Texas 77002 . At the press conference Brianna’s parents will be present and may make statements.

At the conference Lead Counsel Tony Buzbee will release pertinent details regarding the investigation surrounding the death of Brianna Aguilera. The legal team and family will also have comments in response to the Austin Police Department’s actions in this matter.

According to Buzbee: “The investigation remains open, despite the Austin Police Department’s previous comments to the contrary. We have expended substantial resources on this matter and will continue to do so until the family has the answers they deserve.”

Details of conference: Those without press credentials will not be admitted. Uniformed police personnel will be present. The 75th Floor of Chase Tower has a maximum capacity of 100 people; it is encouraged that members of the press arrive early to gain admission.

Contact:

800-992-5393

thebuzbeeteam@txattorneys.com



