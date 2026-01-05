Polymarket and Parcl Announce Partnership to Launch Real Estate Prediction Markets Powered by Parcl Indices

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcl , the real-time housing data and onchain real estate platform, and Polymarket , the world’s largest prediction market, today announced a partnership to bring Parcl’s daily housing price indices to a new suite of real estate prediction markets on Polymarket.

The partnership will introduce housing-focused markets that settle against Parcl’s published price indices, giving traders and analysts an objective, data-driven reference point for forecasting where home prices are headed. Polymarket will list and operate the markets; Parcl will provide independent index data and settlement reference values designed for transparent verification.

Housing is the largest asset class in the world, but it’s still hard to express a clean view on price direction without taking on property-level complexity, leverage, or long timelines. By combining Parcl’s daily indices with Polymarket’s event-market structure, the partnership offers a simpler way to trade housing outcomes, with clear settlement rules and public, auditable resolution data.

"Prediction markets are gaining substantial momentum and represent a paradigm shift in how views are expressed, and truth is identified,” said Trevor Bacon, CEO of Parcl. “Parcl is the source of truth for real-estate pricing, and we believe real estate should be a major category within the prediction-market ecosystem. Polymarket is a pioneer in the space, and we’re excited to partner with them.”

“Prediction markets work best when the data is clear, and the outcome can be verified without debate,” said Matthew Modabber, CMO of Polymarket. “Parcl’s daily housing indices give us a strong foundation to launch housing markets that settle transparently and consistently. Real estate should be a first-class category in prediction markets, and this partnership is how we get there.”

The Details

Initial markets will focus on major U.S. housing markets. Market templates will include questions tied to index movement across defined periods, such as whether a city’s home price index finishes up or down over a month, quarter, or year, as well as threshold-style outcomes that settle against published index values.

To improve transparency for traders, each market will reference a dedicated Parcl resolution page showing the final settlement value, historical index context, and the methodology used to calculate the index. This gives participants a single, consistent source of truth for verifying outcomes.

Next Steps

Parcl and Polymarket will roll out the first set of real estate prediction markets in phases, starting with a curated list of high-liquidity cities and adding additional metros and index-based market types based on user demand. The teams will also collaborate on standardized market templates and tooling that make it easier to create markets with consistent terms, dates, and resolution references.

About Parcl

Parcl provides real-time housing market indices and analytics, alongside onchain products that let users take long or short exposure to housing market price movements. Parcl’s data layer, powered by Parcl Labs , is designed to support data access, research, and resolution services for third-party outlets. Learn more at parcl.co .

About Polymarket

Polymarket is a prediction market platform where users trade on the outcomes of real-world events. Polymarket markets are designed to express probabilities in real time through open trading and transparent settlement. Learn more at polymarket.com .

Media Contacts

Parcl: operations@parcl.co

Polymarket: press@polymarket.com