RedCloud To Announce FY2025 Results, $50m Turkey Update and 2026 Guidance on January 14

LONDON, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), the AI powered company building an intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced that it will publish preliminary unaudited financial results for full-year 2025 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. This announcement will include an update on the company’s recent joint ventures and 2026 guidance.

Posted prior to U.S. market open on January 14, 2026 on RedCloud’s investor relations website, the results are preliminary, unaudited data intended to provide early visibility into key financial metrics and are subject to change upon completion of the Company’s audited financial statements.

The release coincides with RedCloud’s annual company kick-off, where leadership and teams will align priorities and operating plans for the year ahead, marking the formal start of the Company’s 2026 execution phase.

Recent announcements demonstrate RedCloud’s progress in scaling its business and establishing foundational growth drivers:

Against the backdrop of strong FY2025 performance and revenue guidance of $51–53 million , the Company continues to target $100 million in revenue in 2026

, the Company continues to target RedCloud Türkiye: Infrastructure license secured, providing up to $5M per year in license fees, minimum 10-year term , plus a 50% revenue share on all transactional revenue

Infrastructure license secured, providing up to per year in license fees, minimum , plus a revenue share on all transactional revenue RedCloud Arabia: Launched joint venture with Kayanat Holding, entering the Kingdom's $60 billion FMCG market aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Launched joint venture with Kayanat Holding, entering the Kingdom's FMCG market aligned with Saudi Arabia’s initiative. Expanded AI-native capabilities by joining NVIDIA Connect, accelerating platform performance and development velocity

by joining NVIDIA Connect, accelerating platform performance and development velocity Crossed $5.1 billion in cumulative trades: live, real-world data actively training RedCloud’s algorithms

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its IPO on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker “RCT”. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launch in Türkiye or Saudi Arabia , or whether the joint venture will be able to generate the targeted revenues over the next five years, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the release of RedCloud’s anticipated financial results announcement. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

