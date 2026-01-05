FHLBank Atlanta Announces 2026 Affordable Housing Advisory Council

ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) is pleased to appoint four new members to its Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Council). The Council consists of 15 representatives who serve three-year terms to advise FHLBank Atlanta on community lending and housing finance needs across its district.

New Council members include :

Jonathan Brown (Fla.) – Director of Housing & Economic Development for Palm Beach County. He oversees eight divisions and approximately $200 million in program funding, and leads initiatives on workforce housing, small business development, economic mobility, and community revitalization. Brown served as Community Redevelopment Agency manager and Housing & Community Development manager for the City of Fort Lauderdale, where he administered Housing and Urban Development programs, coordinated Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program investments, and advanced redevelopment strategies for historically underserved neighborhoods. He holds a bachelor's degree from Eastern Michigan University.

Wesley Brooks (Ga.) – Deputy commissioner for homeownership at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and deputy executive director of the Georgia Housing Finance Authority. He leads Georgia’s first-time homeownership initiative, Georgia Dream, providing more than $100 million in financing to Georgians annually. Brooks holds a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Hampton University, and a master’s degree in City and Regional Planning from Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a U.S. Army veteran with five years of active-duty and ten years of reserve service, and he continues to serve as an officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Molly Hilligoss (Md.) – President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County. Under her leadership, the Habitat affiliate expanded to support a record number of first-time homebuyers and completed more than 147 major home repairs. She deepened partnerships with the Social Work Department, Salisbury University’s AmeriCorps program, and local organizations. With a strong background in marketing and fundraising, she increased ReStore revenue to more than $640,000 annually, secured large grant awards such as $6.1 million for rental and utility assistance during COVID-19, and successfully completed a $1.8 million capital campaign. Hilligoss holds degrees from Penn State University and the University of Maryland.

Robert Hazelton (Va.) – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dominion Due Diligence Group (D3G). He is experienced in housing preservation, environmental and engineering analysis, energy and sustainability planning, and compliance across HUD-assisted, Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Rental Assistance Demonstration, and Federal Housing Administration programs. He oversees thousands of affordable housing transactions annually and supported public housing authorities nationwide in converting and preserving more than 170,000 units. He is a recognized industry expert, frequent national speaker, and advisor to several housing organizations, including Stewards of Affordable Housing for the Future and the National Leased Housing Association. Hazelton previously served two terms on the Council. He has a bachelor's degree from Bucknell University and completed executive studies at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Reappointed Council members include :

Althea Broughton (Ga.) – Partner in the Real Estate Practice of Arnall Golden Gregory LLP. She has held several leadership roles at the firm, including as the former co-chair of the Real Estate practice, and the Affordable Housing industry team, as the former Hiring Partner. She is a leading practitioner in real estate law, representing developers, owners, and governmental agencies in structuring complex commercial real estate transactions, including affordable housing and community development. Althea was recently named to The Atlanta 500 for the fifth time and the 2014 National CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Impact Award winner for Economic and Community Improvement. She currently serves as the chair of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and has been widely recognized by several industry organizations for her service and contributions to affordable housing. Ms. Broughton earned a bachelor’s degree from Emory University and a juris doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Dewayne Alford (S.C.) – Currently serves as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Housing Authority of Rock Hill in Rock Hill, South Carolina. His leadership includes the creation of a nonprofit organization focused on expanding affordable housing opportunities and advancing comprehensive economic development, which has resulted in substantial rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing within the community. He brings more than 32 years of experience in the affordable housing and community development industry, and he currently serves as a board member of the Carolinas Council of Housing and Redevelopment and Codes Officials and is a former board member of the United Way of York County (SC). Previously, he held several leadership roles with the Virginia Association of Housing and Community Development Officials, including President and board member. His experience includes use of a broad range of funding sources, including Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME funds, Multifamily Tax-Exempt Bonds, Housing Choice Vouchers, Public Housing Operating funds, Capital Fund Program funds, and the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program. Mr. Alford graduated cum laude from North Carolina A&T University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is a combat veteran of the United States Army.

Reggie O’Shields, president and CEO of FHLBank Atlanta, said, “We appreciate the insights and breadth of experience among this dedicated set of leaders as we fulfill an important part of our mission in advancing affordable housing and community development across the Southeast.”

About FHLBank Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank’s members – its shareholders and customers – are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district Banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $9.1 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 1.2 million households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Sheryl Touchton

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

stouchton@fhlbatl.com

404.716.4296